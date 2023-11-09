Monza vs Torino Prediction and Betting Tips | November 11th 2023

Monza will host Torino at the U-Power Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Serie A campaign.

The home side have had a largely solid league campaign and currently find themselves just outside the continental spots. They beat Hellas Verona 3-1 in their last game, with Lorenzo Colombo and Luca Caldirola getting on the scoresheet to hand the Biancorossi a three-goal lead before their opponents scored a late consolation goal.

Monza have picked up 16 points from 11 games so far and now sit ninth in the league table. They are just one point above their weekend opponents in 12th place and will be looking to widen that gap with a win on Saturday.

Torino have had a string of positive results in the league of late after a turbulent first quarter of the season. They picked up a narrow but fully-deserved 2-1 win over Sassuolo in their last game, with Antonio Sanabria opening the scoring before substitute Nikola Vlasic scored the winner midway through the second half.

Monza vs Torino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 25th meeting between Monza and Torino. The hosts have won just one of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 15 times.

There have been eight draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup which ended 1-1.

The visitors are undefeated in their last 14 games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last 14 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 1992.

Monza have conceded 10 goals in the Serie A this season. Only three teams have conceded fewer, all of which currently occupy the European places.

Three of Torino's four league defeats this season have come away from home.

Monza vs Torino Prediction

Monza's latest result ended a run of back-to-back winless outings and they will be looking to build on that this weekend. They are unbeaten on home turf in the league this season and will be looking to extend that streak this Saturday.

Torino have won their last two league games after going winless in their five prior. They have, however, struggled for results on the road this season and could see defeat this weekend.

Prediction: Monza 1-0 Torino

Monza vs Torino Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Monza to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last eight matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the visitors' last seven matchups)