Monza vs Udinese Prediction and Betting Tips | October 29th 2023

Seeking to pick up their first Serie A win of the season, Udinese journey to the Brianteo Stadium to face Monza on Sunday.

Raffaele Palladino’s men head into the weekend as one of just three sides yet to lose at home in the league this season and will look to extend this impressive run.

Monza were left spitting feathers last Sunday as they fell to a 1-0 loss against AS Roma, with Stephan El Shaarawy grabbing the winner on the 90th-minute mark.

Prior to that, Palladino’s men were on a five-game unbeaten run, picking up three draws before claiming successive victories over Sassuolo and Salernitana respectively.

With 12 points from their opening nine matches, Monza are currently 11th in the Serie A table, level on points with 12th-placed Frosinone.

Elsewhere, Udinese failed to stop the rot last time out as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Lecce after throwing away their lead in the 83rd minute.

Gabriele Cioffi’s men have now gone 10 consecutive games without a win across all competition, losing three and picking up seven draws since a 4-1 victory over Catanzaro in August’s Coppa Italia opener.

With six points from nine matches, Udinese are currently 18th in the Serie A table but could move level with 14th-placed Torino with all three points this weekend.

Monza vs Udinese Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with Monza and Udinese claiming one win apiece in their previous three meetings.

Udinese are one of just three sides yet to taste victory in the 2023-24 Serie A campaign, having lost three and picked up six draws in their opening nine matches.

Palladino’s men are unbeaten at home in the Serie A this season, claiming two wins and two draws in their four games at the Brianteo Stadium so far.

Udinese have failed to win their last nine league matches on the road, losing six and picking up three draws since March’s 1-0 victory at Empoli.

Monza vs Udinese Prediction

Despite their result, Monza will take the positives from their spirited display against Roma and will look to quickly find their feet.

Palladino’s men have been solid on home turf this season and we fancy them seeing off an Udinese side who have endured a turbulent start to the season.

Prediction: Monza 1-0 Udinese

Monza vs Udinese Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monza to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals in five of Monza’s last six matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been 11 or more corner kicks in five of the hosts’ last six outings)