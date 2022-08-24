Monza vs Udinese prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2022-23

Monza welcome Udinese to the Stadio Brianteo in the third gameweek of Serie A on Friday.
The hosts, who have made it to the Italian top flight for the first time, have endured a poor start to their league campaign, losing their first two games. In their campaign opener, Monza fell to a 2-1 loss to Torino before going down 4-0 at Napoli.
Udinese, meanwhile, are also winless in their first two league games of the campaign. After a 4-2 defeat against reigning champions AC Milan, they played out a goalless draw against Salernitana.
Monza vs Udinese Head-to-Head
This will be the first meeting between the two northern Italian rivals since 1989. They have locked horns 16 times across competitions and have been evenly matched.
Udinese have a narrow 6-5 lead in wins, while five games have ended in draws. The last three meetings between the two teams have ended in draws, so in their first Serie A meeting, both of them will be gunning for a win.
Monza form guide (all competitions): L-L-W
Udinese form guide (all competitions): D-L-W
Monza vs Udinese Team News
Monza
Pablo Mari, Marco D'Alessandro and Andrea Ranocchia are confirmed absentees for I Brianzoli. Carlos Augusto and Dany Mota are struggling with fitness issues and are not expected to start here.
Injured: Pablo Mari, Marco D'Alessandro, Andrea Ranocchia
Doubtful: Carlos Augusto, Dany Mota
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Udinese
Leonardo Buta is the only absentee on account of injury for the visitors. Meanwhile, Nehuen Perez's red card against Salernitana keeps him out of this one.
Injured: Leonardo Buta
Doubtful: None
Suspended: Nehuen Perez
Unavailable: None
Monza vs Udinese Predicted XIs
Monza (3-5-2): Michele Di Gregorio (GK); Luca Caldirola, Marlon, Andrea Carboni; Samuele Birindelli, Filippo Ranocchia, Stefano Sensi, Andrea Barberis, Mattia Valoti; Gianluca Caprari, Andrea Petagna
Udinese (3-5-2): Marco Silvestri (GK); Adam Masina, Jaka Bijol, Rodrigo Becao; Tolgay Arslan, Roberto Pereyra, Walace, Jean-Victor Makengo, Destiny Udogie; Gerard Deulofeu, Isaac Success
Monza vs Udinese Prediction
Monza have endured a slow start to their first Serie A campaign and have scored just one goal while letting in six in two games. Udinese, meanwhile, bounced back from their opening day defeat by playing a draw last time around.
Monza might need a few more weeks to get used to Serie A, so Udinese are expected to take home the three points from this game.
Prediction: Monza 1-2 Udinese.