Monza vs Udinese prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2022-23

Udinese will travel to Monza in Serie A on Friday.

Monza welcome Udinese to the Stadio Brianteo in the third gameweek of Serie A on Friday.

The hosts, who have made it to the Italian top flight for the first time, have endured a poor start to their league campaign, losing their first two games. In their campaign opener, Monza fell to a 2-1 loss to Torino before going down 4-0 at Napoli.

Udinese, meanwhile, are also winless in their first two league games of the campaign. After a 4-2 defeat against reigning champions AC Milan, they played out a goalless draw against Salernitana.

Lega Serie A @SerieA_EN



Some big We got six draws on MD2 after going through the previous round without anySome big #SerieA games coming up in a few days... We got six draws on MD2 after going through the previous round without any 👀Some big #SerieA games coming up in a few days... https://t.co/EGjqMxR6c6

Monza vs Udinese Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two northern Italian rivals since 1989. They have locked horns 16 times across competitions and have been evenly matched.

Udinese have a narrow 6-5 lead in wins, while five games have ended in draws. The last three meetings between the two teams have ended in draws, so in their first Serie A meeting, both of them will be gunning for a win.

Monza form guide (all competitions): L-L-W

Udinese form guide (all competitions): D-L-W

Monza vs Udinese Team News

Monza

Pablo Mari, Marco D'Alessandro and Andrea Ranocchia are confirmed absentees for I Brianzoli. Carlos Augusto and Dany Mota are struggling with fitness issues and are not expected to start here.

Injured: Pablo Mari, Marco D'Alessandro, Andrea Ranocchia

Doubtful: Carlos Augusto, Dany Mota

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Udinese

Leonardo Buta is the only absentee on account of injury for the visitors. Meanwhile, Nehuen Perez's red card against Salernitana keeps him out of this one.

Injured: Leonardo Buta

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Nehuen Perez

Unavailable: None

Monza vs Udinese Predicted XIs

Monza (3-5-2): Michele Di Gregorio (GK); Luca Caldirola, Marlon, Andrea Carboni; Samuele Birindelli, Filippo Ranocchia, Stefano Sensi, Andrea Barberis, Mattia Valoti; Gianluca Caprari, Andrea Petagna

Udinese (3-5-2): Marco Silvestri (GK); Adam Masina, Jaka Bijol, Rodrigo Becao; Tolgay Arslan, Roberto Pereyra, Walace, Jean-Victor Makengo, Destiny Udogie; Gerard Deulofeu, Isaac Success

Monza vs Udinese Prediction

Monza have endured a slow start to their first Serie A campaign and have scored just one goal while letting in six in two games. Udinese, meanwhile, bounced back from their opening day defeat by playing a draw last time around.

Monza might need a few more weeks to get used to Serie A, so Udinese are expected to take home the three points from this game.

Prediction: Monza 1-2 Udinese.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav