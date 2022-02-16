Morecambe Slips into Treacherous Waters

Morecambe have been highly inconsistent of late and find themselves occupying the last relegation spot in League One. Stephen Robinson's men showed signs of potential to finish mid-table but performances in recent weeks have thrown them into treacherous waters.

Having lost 50 percent of their games so far (16 out of 32), Morecambe are in 21st position and are in desperate need of points. However, the journey to safety will not be so easy given the congestion of clubs in the lower rung of the table.

As things stand, Doncaster and Crewe Alexandra occupy the last two slots and find themselves quite some distance away from the rest. 22nd placed Gillingham is separated from 17th placed Lincoln City by just nine points and Morecambe have put themselves in that fight.

Morecambe have the worst defensive record in the League

Robinson's men currently hold the record for the worst defensive record in the league, with the club conceding as many as 61 goals so far. Their record happens to be worse than Doncaster, who are dead last.

Their offensive 4-3-3 style of play has rendered their backline weak. Most of their opponents in recent weeks, be it Sheffield Wednesday or Lincoln, have opted for a 3-5-2 to put pressure on their fullbacks. The Shrimps' attacking midfield has often left the backline exposed to counter-attacks.

Irish stopper Anthony O'Connor is past his prime and his age seems to be weighing down on his ability. Morecambe seems to have made a mistake in opting for attacking football with aged defenders guarding the backline.

Toumani Diagouraga, despite possessing a good range and fine vision, is too slow to trace back. Often, he is found guilty of failing to cover up the space. Consequently, their failure to find a holding midfielder who can help their defense is hurting their prospects.

Failure to Win Against Lower-Ranked Teams

This problem obviously stems from having a lackluster defense.

The Shrimps have been guilty of dropping points against AFC Wimbledon, Fleetwood Town and Doncaster as well. While their track-record against the top teams in the division is equally dismal, they would have hoped for better results against these opponents.

Their recent defeat to Lincoln was another instance where they simply handed the initiative to their opponents as early as ten minutes of play. Lincoln took a 2-0 lead within the first 20 minutes and kept their rivals at bay for the remainder of the game. The Shrimps couldn't impose themselves despite getting one back in the 56th minute.

Their survival hopes solely rest on improving their defensive frailties, which as of now look ominous.

