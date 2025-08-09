Moreirense vs Alverca Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th August 2025 

Moreirense begin the 2025-26 Primeira Liga season on Saturday against Alverca. It's their second consecutive season in the top flight since gaining promotion from the second tier in 2024.

The Green and Whites achieved a 10th-place finish in the league last season with 10 wins and 40 points from 34 games - a decent return for a side given their stature.

In preparation for the new campaign, César Peixoto's side played in eight friendly games during the pre-season, an unusually long schedule for any side, and won four times, including their last three as the side built some momentum ahead of the season-opener.

Standing in their way are a promoted side in Alverca, who qualified from Liga Portugal 2 after securing a second-place finish in the second division of Portuguese football last term.

Just last year, the minnows from Lisbon district were promoted from third division, making it back-to-back promotions to reach the top flight - an incredible feat by all accounts.

But the Liga Portugal now presents their biggest challenge, as Alverca hope to avoid a relegation in their first appearance there after many years. Much like Moreirense, they too played eight games during the pre-season, winning the first six before losing steam a bit.

Moreirense vs Alverca Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been only two clashes between Moreirense and Alverca in the past, with the former winning on both occasions.

Back in the 2003-04 season, Moreirense won the first tie 2-1 on the road, before a 3-1 victory at home.

The sides are meeting after a gap of 21 years.

The Green and Whites are looking to win their opening league fixture for the second year running.

Moreirense vs Alverca Prediction

Moreirense will be confident of their chances here, given their head-to-head record against Alverca and the latter's lack of experience at top-flight level in recent years. They must not be underestimated though, as the side from Lisbon district got here after back-to-back promotions, which is no mean feat.

The hosts can expect a tough run for their money here, but should be able to edge their opponents out narrowly.

Prediction: Moreirense 2-1 Alverca

Moreirense vs Alverca Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Moreirense to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

