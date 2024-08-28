Moreirense vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30th 2024

Moreirense will host Benfica at the Parque Moreira de Cónegos on Friday in another round of the 2024-25 Primeira Liga campaign. The home side have enjoyed a largely positive start to their league season and now sit seventh in the league table with six points from three games after winning their first two games of the campaign.

They suffered their first defeat of the new season last weekend, losing 3-1 to Sporting Braga and perhaps deserved more from the game but were guilty of wasteful finishing, particularly in the second half.

Benfica, meanwhile, kicked off their season away at Famalicao and lost 2-0 but have now picked themselves up and have begun their push for the league title. They picked up a narrow but largely deserved 1-0 victory over Estrela Amadora last time out, with Orkun Kokcu scoring the sole goal of the game less than 20 minutes after kick-off.

Trending

The visitors sit sixth in the league table with six points from an obtainable nine and will be looking to pick up a third consecutive win this weekend.

Moreirense vs Benfica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark the 35th meeting between Moreirense and Benfica. The hosts have won just two of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 24 times. There have been eight draws between the two teams.

The visitors are undefeated in their last 10 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2019.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last four league games.

Benfica have lost five league games since the start of last season, with all five defeats coming on the road.

Moreirense vs Benfica Prediction

Moreirense's latest result ended a six-game winning streak in league action and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have lost just one of their last seven home matches and will be hopeful of a positive result.

Benfica are on a run of back-to-back victories after winning just one of their previous four league games. They have been the superior side in this fixture historically and should come out on top in this match.

Prediction: Moreirense 0-2 Benfica

Moreirense vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Benfica to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the last eight matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last six league matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback