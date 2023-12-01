Moreirense vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | December 3rd 2023

Moreirense and Benfica will battle for three points in a Primeira Liga round 12 fixture on Sunday.

The hosts have not been in action since claiming a 1-0 away victory over Estrela in the league three weeks ago. Andre Luis scored the match-winner in the 90th minute to inspire the win.

Benfica, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 3-3 draw at home to Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League. They took a three-goal lead courtesy of Joao Mario's first-half hat-trick. However, second-half goals from Marko Arnautovic, Davide Frattesi and Alexis Sanchez helped the Nerazzurri leave with a point.

The Eagles will turn their attention back to the domestic scene where their last game saw them claim a dramatic 2-1 comeback home win over archrivals Sporting Lisbon.

The win saw them climb to the summit of the standings, having garnered 28 points from 11 games. Moreirense are fifth with 20 points to show for their efforts in 11 games.

Moreirense vs Benfica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Benfica have 23 wins from the last 32 head-to-head games, Moreirense were victorious on two occasions, while seven games ended in a draw.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2022 when the spoils in a 1-1 draw in the Portuguese League Cup.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Moreirense are unbeaten in their last six league games, winning five games in this run including each of the last three.

Six of the last seven head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Benfica have scored at least two goals in five of their last six games in all competitions.

Moreirense vs Benfica Prediction

Moreirense are on a good run of form that has seen them go without defeat in six league games but they will come up against their toughest test in this run.

Benfica's disastrous run in the Champions League continued in midweek and Roger Schmidt's side will turn their focus to their title defense domestically. They are tied on points at the summit with Sporting and cannot afford to drop points here.

We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Moreirense 1-2 Benfica

Moreirense vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Benfica to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Benfica to win either half