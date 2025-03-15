Moreirense vs Boavista Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th 2025

Moreirense will entertain Boavista at Parque de Jogos Comendador Joaquim in the Primeira Liga on Sunday. The hosts are looking to return to winning ways to avoid a further drop while the visitors seem to be in disarray.

Moreirense vs Boavista Preview

Moreirense have dropped eight points in their last five league matches, and are winless in their last three matches. This inconsistency has left them stuck in mid-table – 11th – on 28 points. This match appears to be a must-win for the hosts, who could drop two places below if they fail to claim maximum points.

Cónegos finished sixth out of 18 teams last season, but replicating such a performance this term could prove challenging. They will need to win most of their remaining nine fixtures, including against Boavista. Moreirense prevailed 2-0 on the road in their last clash with Boavista, but the visitors won the previous encounter 1-0.

Boavista must have seen the writing on the wall about their fate in this campaign. With nine rounds of matches to conclude the season, they sit rock bottom on 15 points, staring at a possible relegation to Liga Portugal 2. However, Boavista could push for the relegation playoff but they don’t seem to have what it takes.

Boavisteiros have won once in their last 15 matches, drawing thrice and losing 11 times. They have won once in their last 10 matches on the road. The visitors need a couple of points to improve their chances of playing in the relegation playoffs but further defeats could make that very difficult. Boavista last defeated Moreirense at home in May 2022.

Moreirense vs Boavista Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Moreirense have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches against Boavista.

Moreirense have drawn once and lost four times in their last five matches at home against Boavista.

Moreirense have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Boavista have suffered five losses in their last five matches on the road.

Moreirense have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches while Boavista have won once and lost four times. Form Guide: Moreirense – D-D-L-W-L, Boavista – L-W-L-L-L.

Moreirense vs Boavista Prediction

Moreirense have been faring poorly at home of late but they need to win this match to improve their position or things might get worse.

Boavista could pull off a shock win if they can draw inspiration from their previous performances at Moreirense.

Moreirense are the favorites based on home advantage.

Prediction: Moreirense 3-1 Boavista

Moreirense vs Boavista Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Moreirense to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Moreirense to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Boavista to score - Yes

