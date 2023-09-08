Moreirense vs Braga Prediction and Betting Tips | September 9, 2023

Moreirense entertain Braga at the Parque Joaquim de Almeida Freitas in the Primeira Liga on Saturday (September 9).

The hosts recorded their first win of the season last week, winning 2-1 at Chaves. Joao Pedro Gomes Camacho scored the winner in the 84th minute after Alan's third-minute opener was cancelled out by Bruno Langa in the 72nd minute.

Braga, meanwhile, are unbeaten in two games since a defeat in their campaign opener. They saw their four-game winning run across competitions come to an end last week following a 1-1 draw to Sporting on Sunday.

This is the only Primeira Liga game scheduled this week, as it was postponed to accommodate Braga's UEFA Champions League qualifying games last month. Moreirense are tenth in the standings with four points, behind Braga on goal difference.

Moreirense vs Braga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Braga-based rivals have met 28 times across competitions. As expected, Braga have dominated proceedings, leading 18-4.

Braga have recorded seven straight wins against Moreirense, scoring at least twice and winning 10 of their last 11 meetings.

Moreirense's three league wins against Braga have all come at home, with the last one coming in 2019.

Moreirense have lost their two home games this season, scoring twice and conceding thrice overall.

Braga have a 100% record in away games this season, scoring nine goals and conceding thrice.

Braga have outscored Moreirense 6-3 in three league games this season, but Moreirense (3) have the better defensive record, conceding two goals fewer.

Moreirense vs Braga Prediction

Moreirense are unbeaten in two league outings and have bounced back from back-to-back defeats in their first two games of the season. Nonetheless, they have suffered seven straight defeats to Braga.

Braga, meanwhile, are unbeaten in two league outings. They will be without the in-form winger Ricardo Horta, who's on international duty with the Portugal national team for the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers.

With the two teams playing during the international break, they might not have a full-strength squad. Considering the same, expect a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Moreirense 1-1 Braga

Moreirense vs Braga Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Álvaro Djalo to score or assist any time - Yes