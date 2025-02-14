Moreirense vs Casa Pia Prediction and Betting Tips | February 15th 2025

Moreirense and Casa Pia will battle for three points in a Primeira Liga round 22 clash on Saturday (February 15th). The game will be played at Parque Joaquim de Almeida Freitas.

Ad

The home side are coming into the game on the back of the 3-2 defeat away to Benfica last weekend. Vangelis Pavlidis broke the deadlock for the hosts from the spot in the seventh minute and the Greece international doubled the lead eight minutes later. Bernado halved the deficit in the 19th minute but Nicolas Otamendi restored Benfica's two-goal lead four minutes before the break. Ivo Rodrigues completed the scoring in the 84th minute.

Ad

Trending

Casa Pia, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 1-0 home win over Estrela. Cassiano's 37th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The victory left Os Gansos in sixth spot in the table, having garnered 33 points from 21 games. Moreirense are 11th with 23 points to their name.

Moreirense vs Casa Pia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Casa Pia have two wins from four head-to-head games while Moreirense were victorious once.

Their most recent clash came in September 2024 when Casa Pia claimed a 3-1 comeback home win.

Three of the four head-to-head games witnessed goals at both ends.

Four of Moreirense's last five games across competitions have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Seven of Casa Pia's last eight games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Moreirense are winless in their last nine games across competitions (six losses).

Ad

Moreirense vs Casa Pia Prediction

Moreirense have lost their last three games on the bounce and are winless in the league since the first week of December 2024. Furthermore, they are winless in their last four home games, having won the preceding four games on the bounce.

Casa Pia were on the losing end of their most recent away game but will be looking to get back to winning ways. They have lost just one of their last nine league games (six wins) and have won three of their last four league matches.

Ad

We are backing the visitors to keep their fine run going with a narrow win and goals at both ends.

Prediction: Moreirense 1-2 Casa Pia

Moreirense vs Casa Pia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Casa Pia to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback