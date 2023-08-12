Moreirense vs Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | August 14th 2023

Moreirense will host Porto at the Parque Joaquim de Almeida Freitas on Monday in the opening game of the 2023-24 Primeira Liga campaign.

The home side cruised through the Liga Portugal 2 last season and have now returned to the Portuguese top flight after a one-season absence. They finished atop the Liga Portugal 2 standings with 79 points from 34 games after winning six of their final seven games in the competition.

Head coach Paulo Alves left the role after one highly successful campaign and has been replaced by Rui Borges, who will now be targeting a positive start to life in the Primeira Liga.

Porto, meanwhile, enjoyed a very solid campaign last season, finishing second in the league table with 85 points, two points behind champions Benfica. Although they failed to retain their league title, the Dragons still clinched silverware in the form of the Taca da Liga and Taca da Portugal, the two domestic cups in Portugal.

The visitors made their return to competitive action during the week, facing Benfica in the Portuguese Super Cup which they lost 2-0.

Moreirense vs Porto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In the last 28 meetings between Moreirense and Porto, the home side have won just twice while the visitors have won 20 times. There have been six draws between the two teams.

The visitors are undefeated in their last 12 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2017.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last nine games in this fixture.

Porto had the second-best defensive record in the Primeira Liga last season with a goal concession tally of 22.

Moreirense were one of two teams in the Portuguese second tier last season to go undefeated on home turf.

Moreirense vs Porto Prediction

Moreirense are on a three-game losing streak after winning their five games prior. They are yet to taste defeat in competitive action on home turf this year and will be looking to test their mettle against one of the nation's powerhouses.

Porto are on a three-game winless run and will be looking to bounce back here. They are overwhelming favorites for Monday's game and should win this one fairly easily.

Prediction: Moreirense 0-3 Porto

Moreirense vs Porto Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Porto to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last four matchups)