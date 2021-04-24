Moreirense vs Porto prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21

Moreirense will welcome FC Porto to the Estadio C. Joaquim de Almeida Freitas on Monday for a matchday 29 fixture in the Primeira Liga.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Santa Clara on Wednesday.

Porto were 1-0 victors over Vitoria Guimares. Moussa Marega scored in the 49th minute to give the Portuguese champions all three points.

That victory helped Porto close the gap on Sporting Lisbon at the summit to just four points with six matches to go. Moreirense are comfortable in eighth place, having garnered 35 points from 28 matches to date.

Moreirense vs Porto Head-to-Head

This will be the 26th meeting between the sides and Porto have the much better record in previous games played.

The Dragons have 18 wins and five draws to their name, while Moreirense were victorious on just two occasions.

Their most recent meeting came on 3 January 2021 when goals from Sergio Oliveira, Antonio Martinez and Evanilson gave Porto a 3-0 home win.

The visitors are by far the most in-form team in the league and are currently on a six-game winning run that has seen them mount pressure on Sporting. Moreirense have one win from their last six league games.

Moreirense form guide: D-L-W-D-L

Porto form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L

Moreirense vs Porto Team News

Moreirense

The hosts have three players ruled out through injury. Pedro Nuno (meniscus), Sori Mane (muscle) and Pedro Amador (ACL) are all unavailable for selection.

Furthermore, Steven Vitoria is suspended for the injury-time red card he received against Tondela.

Injuies: Pedro Nuno, Sori Mane, Pedro Amador

Suspension: Steven Vitoria

Porto

The visitors have long-term absentee Mouhamed Mbaye ruled out with an ACL injury.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Sergio Conceicao.

Injury: Mouhamed Mbaye

Suspension: None

Moreirense vs Porto Predicted XI

Moreirense Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mateus Pasinato (GK): Abdu Conte, Abdoulaye Ba, Lazar Rosic, Anthony D'Alberto; Pires Felipe, Goncalo Franco, Fabio Pacheco, Filipe Soares; Rafael Martins, Walterson

Porto Predicted XI (4-3-3): Augustin Marchesin (GK); Zaidu Sanusi, Pepe, Chancel Mbemba, Wilson Manafa; Mateus Uribe, Fabio Vieira, Otavio; Luiz Diaz, Moussa Marega, Jesus Corona

Moreirense vs Porto Prediction

Porto have the best attack in the Portuguese league but have been ultra-conservative in recent weeks.

The defending champions will be looking to keep the pressure on Sporting Lisbon and we are predicting a narrow victory for Porto.

Prediction: Moreirense 0-1 Porto