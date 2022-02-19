Moreirense vs Porto prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2021-22

Porto will resume their Portuguese Primeira Liga campaign against Moreirense on Sunday after a 2-1 win over Lazio in their Europa League fixture on Thursday.

They travel to the Parque Joaquim de Almeida Freitas on Sunday.

Porto are the league leaders in the Portuguese top-flight and the only side without a defeat in the league after 23 games. They played out a 2-2 draw at home to Sporting, a game that saw five red cards, as Mehdi Taremi's 78th-minute strike sealed one point from the game against their fierce rivals.

Moreirense fell to a 5-0 defeat at Famalicao in their previous league outing. The hosts leapfrogged Moreirense to 15th place in the league standings with that win.

Moreirense vs Porto Head-to-Head

The two sides have gone head-to-head 27 times across all competitions since 2002. The hosts have just one win to their name in league fixtures, with that coming at Sunday's venue in the 2016-17 campaign. Their only other win against the Porto giants came in the 2016-17 edition of Taça da Liga.

Dragões have dominated the proceedings in this fixture with 19 wins while six games have ended in draws. They last met at Estádio do Dragão in September in the league. The game ended in a comprehensive 5-0 win for the then hosts, with Mehdi Teremi and Luis Diaz both bagging braces.

Moreirense form guide (Primeira Liga): L-W-L-L-D

Porto form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Moreirense vs Porto Team News

Moreirense

Sori Mané suffered a knee injury earlier this month and has yet to resume training. He is certain to miss the game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Porto

Fernando Andrade is in the final phase of his recovery from a knee ligament injury and his name was not in the medical bulletin this week. Wilson Manafá continues to be sidelined with a knee injury.

Agustin Marchesin was suspended for two games on account of his involvement in the brawl against Sporting last week. Pepe will be suspended but faces a long period on the sidelines pending the disciplinary committee's decision.

Injured: Wilson Manafa

Doubtful: Fernando Andrade

Suspended: Agustin Marchesin, Pepe

Moreirense vs Porto Predicted XI

Moreirense Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kewin Oliveira Silva (GK); Lazar Rosic, Pablo, Artur Jorge; Ibrahima Camará, Paulinho, Jefferson Jr., Fabio Pacheco; Yan, Rafael Martins, Walterson

Porto Predicted XI (4-4-2): Diogo Costa (GK); Bruno Costa, Chancel Mbemba, Fábio Cardoso, Zaidu Sanusi; Francisco Conceicao, Stephen Eustaquio, Mateus Uribe, Pepe; Mehdi Taremi, Toni Martínez

Moreirense vs Porto Prediction

Moreirense have three wins at home this season but have just two wins against Porto across all competitions. Porto have the second-best attacking and defending record in the league and are the favorites here.

Prediction: Moreirense 1-2 Porto

