Moreirense vs Rio Ave Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th September 2025

Moreirense host Rio Ave in the Primeira Liga on Saturday as they aim to pick themselves up from their first league defeat of the 2025-26 season. The Green and Whites began their campaign with a hat-trick of wins, beating Alverca, Santa Clara, and Vitoria SC in succession.

However, Gil Vicente threw a spanner in their works by condemning the side to a 2-0 loss in their last top-flight match before the international break.

Pablo and Gustavo Varela netted apiece in the second half to break Moreirense's resistance. The visitors mustered 10 shots in the game, but none of them were on target, reflecting on a misfiring attacking performance.

With nine points from four games, Vasco Botelho da Costa's side are currently in fifth place in the league standings, seven points above their next opponents.

Rio Ave haven't won a single game in the new Liga Portugal season thus far - but haven't lost any either. The Rioavistas drew 1-1 with Nacional in their opening game before a 3-3 stalemate with Arouca, followed by a 2-2 draw against Braga, earning three points in total.

It has helped them stave off the relegation zone now in the early stages of the competition, but need to pick up wins if they are to remain above the bottom three.

Moreirense vs Rio Ave Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 25 clashes between the sides in the past, with Rio Ave winning 10 times over Moreirense and losing on seven occasions.

Rio Ave have won their last two games against Moreirense, having failed to win the previous three.

After beating Rio Ave in back-to-back games between April 2018 and January 2019, Moreirense have won just once in their next nine encounters: 4-0 in October 2023.

Rio Ave are one of the six teams in Liga Portugal who are yet to win a league game.

Moreirense vs Rio Ave Prediction

Moreirense have seen a better start to the campaign and come into the tie as favorites. Rio Ave's struggle to kill the game off could cost them again here, with perhaps a first defeat of the season incoming.

Prediction: Moreirense 2-1 Rio Ave

Moreirense vs Rio Ave Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Moreirense to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

