Moreirense vs Rio Ave Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13th 2025

Moreirense and Rio Ave bring round 29 of the Portuguese Primeira Liga to an end when they go head-to-head on Sunday. Petit’s men, who have lost each of their last four away matches, will be looking to end this dry spell and pull clear of the danger zone.

Godfried Frimpong came up clutch for Moreirense last Sunday as he netted the only goal of the game to hand them a 1-0 victory over Gil Vicente at the Estadio Cidade de Barcelos.

Cristiano Bacci’s side have now gone five straight matches without defeat in the league, claiming two wins and three draws while scoring six goals and keeping two clean sheets since the start of March.

Moreirense have picked up 35 points from their 28 Primeira Liga matches so far to sit 10th in the league standings, four points off the top half of the table.

On the other hand, Rio Ave were left empty handed yet again as they suffered a 2-0 defeat against Boavista when the two sides squared off at the Estadio dos Arcos.

Petit’s men have lost five consecutive games across all competitions, a run which has seen them crash out of the Taca de Portugal courtesy of a 2-0 defeat against Sporting Lisbon in the semi-finals on April 3.

With 29 points from 28 league matches, Rio Ave are currently 13th in the league standings, just six points above the relegation playoff spot with six games to go.

Moreirense vs Rio Ave Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 10 wins from the last 27 meetings between the sides, Rio Ave boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Moreirense have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Rio Ave have failed to win their last five away matches in all competitions, picking up just one point from a possible 15 since January’s 2-1 victory over Farense.

Moreirense are unbeaten in six of their last seven home games, claiming two wins and four draws since the turn of the year.

Moreirense vs Rio Ave Prediction

While Rio Ave will be looking to stop the rot, they face the stern challenge of taking on an opposing side who have been tough to crack at home this year.

Rio Ave have struggled to impose themselves on the road and we fancy Bacci’s side to come out on top, albeit by a narrow margin.

Prediction: Moreirense 2-1 Rio Ave

Moreirense vs Rio Ave Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Moreirense to win

Tip 2: First to score - Moreirense (Rio Ave have conceded the opening goal in eight of their last 10 games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been 11 or more corner kicks in four of the visitors’ last five matches)

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More