Moreirense vs Sporting Braga Prediction and Betting Tips | February 3rd 2025

Moreirense will host Sporting Braga at the Parque Moreira de Cónegos on Monday in another round of the 2024-25 Primeira Liga campaign. The home side have endured a difficult run of results over the last two months and have now dropped to 11th in the table with 23 points from 19 matches.

They were beaten 1-0 by Arouca in their last match and could have no major complaints about the result after managing just one shot on target throughout the contest. Os verdes e brancos will be looking to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track when they play this week.

Sporting Braga, meanwhile, are enjoying a strong run of form in the league and are now pushing for the Champions League spots. They coasted to a 3-0 victory over Boavista in their last Primeira Liga outing before beating Serie A outfit Lazio 1-0 in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

The visitors sit fourth in the Primeira Liga with 37 points and will be looking to extend their winning streak when they play on Monday.

Moreirense vs Sporting Braga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 32 meetings between Moreirense and Braga. The home side have won just five of those games while the visitors have won 21 times. There have been six draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won their last 10 competitive games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2019.

The hosts have failed to score any goals in five of their last seven games across all competitions.

The Archbishops have the third-best defensive record in the Portuguese top flight this season with a goal concession tally of 19.

Moreirense vs Sporting Braga Prediction

Moreirense have lost two of their last three matches and are winless in their last seven. They have however been quite solid on home turf this season losing one of nine in the league and will be hopeful of a positive result on Monday.

Braga have won four of their last five matches after winning just two of their previous seven. They have won their last five away league outings and should extend that streak next week.

Prediction: Moreirense 0-1 Sporting Braga

Moreirense vs Sporting Braga Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Braga to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the visitors' last six matches)

