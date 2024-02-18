Moreirense vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction and Betting Tips | February 19th 2024

Moreirense and Sporting Lisbon bring round 22 of the Portuguese Primeira Liga to an end when they lock horns at the Parque Joaquim de Almeida Freitas on Monday.

Rui Borges’ men have failed to taste victory in the last 19 meetings between the sides and will be looking to end this dire 14-year run.

Moreirense continued their push for European qualification as they picked up a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Chaves last Saturday.

With that result, Borges’ side have picked up back-to-back home wins for the first time this season and are unbeaten in seven of their last eight matches at the Parque Joaquim de Almeida Freitas.

Moreirense have now secured 35 points from 21 Primeira Liga matches to sit sixth in the league table, six points behind Vitoria de Guimaraes in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualification spot.

Sporting Lisbon, on the other hand, turned in another superb team performance in midweek as they cruised to a routine 3-1 victory over Swiss outfit Young Boys in the first leg of their Europa League knockout-stage clash.

This was in keeping with their impressive run of form in the Primeira Liga, where Ruben Amorim’s men are currently on a seven-match winning streak, stretching back to a 3-2 loss against Guimaraes on December 9.

With 52 points from 20 matches, Sporting Lisbon currently sit at the summit of the league table, level on points with rivals Benfica.

Moreirense vs Sporting Lisbon Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Sporting Lisbon have been imperious in the history of this fixture, claiming 20 wins from the last 28 meetings between the sides.

Moreirense have managed just two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Sporting Lisbon are unbeaten in their last 19 games against Borges’ men, claiming 14 wins and five draws since a 3-2 defeat in October 2012.

Moreirense are have lost just one of their last eight home matches while claiming five wins and two draws since the third week of September.

Lisbon have won all but one of their last seven away games in all competitions, with a 1-0 defeat against Braga on January 23 being the exception.

Moreirense vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction

Having returned to the top flight last May, Moreirense have enjoyed an impressive campaign and find themselves in the top half of the table.

However, they face a bogey Sporting Lisbon side who are unbeaten in their last 19 meetings and we fancy them to struggle in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Moreirense 1-3 Sporting Lisbon

Moreirense vs Sporting Lisbon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sporting Lisbon to win

Tip 2: First to score - Sporting Lisbon (The visitors have opened the scoring in four of the last five meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in eight of Lisbon’s last nine outings)