Moreirense vs Vitoria Guimaraes Prediction and Betting Tips | March 30, 2025 

Moreirense and Vitoria Guimaraes trade tackles in a Primeira Liga matchday 27 on Sunday at the Parque Joaquim de Almeida Freitas.

The hosts will look to build on their 1-0 victory over Boavista at the same venue before the international break. Alanzinho's 31st-minute penalty proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Vitoria, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a routine 2-0 home win over Estrela, with Tomas Handel and Telmo Arcanjo scoring in either half,

The win left Os Conquistadores in sixth spot in the standings, with 41 points from 26 games, while Moreirense are 10th with 31 points.

Moreirense vs Vitoria Guimaraes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Vitoria have 17 wins from their last 30 head-to-head games with Moreirense, losing five.

Their most recent clash in November saw Vitoria claim a 1-0 home win.

Their last six head-to-head games have been decided by one-goal margins.

Their last four head-to-head games have ended 1-0.

Seven of Vitoria's last nine away games have seen both sides score.

Moreirense's last four league games have produced less than three goals.

Vitoria have won one of ther last eight away games, losing two. That win came in their most recent away game.

Moreirense vs Vitoria Guimaraes Prediction

Moreirense have little left to play for this season, with their eight-point cushion over the bottom-three with eight games to go means they are relatively safe from relegation concerns.

Vitoria, for their part, have qualified for European football in the last three seasons. They are currently outside the top-four, but fifth place might be enough to qualify for Europe depending on results in the cup. Considering that, Luis Freire's side, currently two points behind Santa Clara, will aim for fifth spot.

Games between the two sides tend to be keenly contested, but expect the visitors to claim a narrow victory and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Moreirense 0-1 Vitoria

Moreirense vs Vitoria Guimaraes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Vitoria to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

