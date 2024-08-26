Moreton City vs Perth Glory Prediction and Betting Tips | August 28th 2024

Moreton City Excelsior welcome Perth Glory to Perry Park for an Australian Cup round-of-16 fixture on Wednesday. The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-1 away comeback home win over Rochedale in the NPL Queensland.

They went behind to Mitchel Roberts' 50th-minute goal but Marquez Walters scored a brace, with his goals coming either side of Damin Anderson's strike to help the visitors leave with all three points.

Millar Cameron's side will turn their focus to the cup and booked their spot at this stage with a comfortable 5-1 home thrashing of Campbelltown City in the last round.

The Glory, meanwhile, secured their spot at this stage with a 5-4 extra-time victory over Melbourne City. First-half goals from Abdelelah Faisal and Max Caputo ensured that the game was level at the break.

A see-saw second half saw both sides take the lead at different points, with Adam Taggart, Nathanael Blair and Adam Bugarija scoring for the hosts while Harry Politidis, Andrew Nabbout and Zane Schreiber scored for the visitors.

Blair completed his brace in extra time, scoring the match-winner in the 115th minute.

The winner of this tie will face either NWS Spirit or Melbourne Victory in the quarterfinal.

Moreton City vs Perth Glory Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Moreton's last eight games have produced three goals or more.

Nine of Perth's last 10 competitive games, including each of the last five, have witnessed goals at both ends.

Perth's last six games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Moreton have lost just one of their last eight home games across competitions (six wins).

Moreton City vs Perth Glory Prediction

Moreton City were on a five-game winning run in home games before losing to Peninsula in their most recent match in front of their fans.

The Glory prepared for this game with a 3-0 away victory over Sorrento in a friendly last week. They are also the firm favorites in this tie and will be expected to advance.

The game is likely to be high-scoring and we are backing the visitors to claim a multi-goal win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Moreton City 1-3 Perth Glory

Moreton City vs Perth Glory Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Perth Glory to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Perth to score over 1.5 goals

