Morocco 1-0 Portugal: 5 talking points as Atlas Lions create history for a continent | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Morocco became the first African team to make the last four of a FIFA World Cup by defeating high-flying Portugal 1-0 in a historic and dramatic quarter-final clash at the Al Thumama Stadium on Saturday (10 December).

This ancient and proud country has now gone where none of their African brethren managed, thanks to the gargantuan and heroic efforts of their football team.

A fifth of Moroccans live near the poverty line and this World Cup success will certainly bring joy to a nation where hope is at a premium at the best of times.

While the millions watching the game back home in Tangiers and Casblanca will never forget this night, fans of Portugal and their icon Cristiano Ronaldo will also remember what transpired in Doha on Saturday for diametrically opposite reasons.

Ronaldo's last bow in a World Cup game began from the bench in expected fashion as hat-trick hero Goncalo Ramos started.

But he came on early in the second with his side trailing and desperately needing an equalizer. He ended the night in tears, one of the greatest ever ending his journey across five World Cups in tears, a sight that showed for two nights in a row what a great leveler this game is even as Moroccan jubilation surrounded him.

Emotions were rife as he walked off the pitch in desolation, a game that has given him everything and that he has given everything to turning into a cruel mistress on a fateful night.

The Atlas Lions were missing two of their star defenders, Nayef Aguerd and Bayern Munich star Noussair Mazraoui, but once again, Regragoui's side showed that what works for them is the collective rather than the individuals.

The Portuguese began in enterprising fashion as Joao Felix tested Buono in goal with a sharp header from a free-kick in the third minute.

But slowly, the Moroccan gameplan solidifed, as the sterling Sofyan Amrabat shielded his defense with guile, a defense led by the equally brilliant Romain Saiss with Portugal playmakers Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva reduced to playing passes in front of the red and green walls.

On the other end, the Moroccans gained in confidence as Hakim Ziyech and Soufiane Boufal marauded down the wings in quick counter-attacks.

Boufal shot straight at the 'keeper from range in the 36th, while Youssef En-Neysri headed wide in the 28th. The goal was coming, and it came through En-Neysri himself. A floating cross from the left wing from Yahiah Attiyat-Allah was claimed first by the hulking striker with a titanic jump as Portuguese custodian Diogo Costa rushed out and made a hash of it.

En-Neysri's jump took Ruben Dias out of the play and his strong header bounced once to hit the roof of the net (43').

Moroccan fans were in raptures in the stadium and A Selecao tried to hit back immediately, with Fernandes trying a crazy volley from the right flank that came off the bar (44'). They also had a penalty shout turned down as we went into the break.

Portugal brought on all their heavy-hitters in the second half, including Ronaldo.

The game quickly became a Portuguese siege on the Moroccan goal, whose players held on for their lives at the risk of injury and breathlessness in the way they have played this entire World Cup.

Portugal did come close to breaching the red wall. Felix curled a brilliant left-footed shot from the right flank, which was tipped away by Buono in a great show of athleticism (84'). He also saved from Ronaldo in stoppage time when the maestro was put through on goal. Pepe also headed wide from a Rafael Leao cross with the goal gaping in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

Morocco also had their chances to double the lead but could not capitalize. Most notably, Jabrane was put through on goal but shot straight at the 'keeper. Meanwhile, substitute Cheddira was sent off for two rash challenges.

In the end, though, it did not matter, as they held on grimly under constant pressure, with Portugal often overplaying the ball with time running out. Morocco have, thus, broken the European and Latin American hegemony in the last four of the World Cup, a feat only previously achieved by South Korea in 2002.

Let us take a look at the five talking points from one of the most famous nights of World Cup football.

#5 Ronaldo takes probable last bow in record-equaling game

It's not the wind-down you would have envisaged to one of the greatest careers in the game. Having fallen afloul and left Manchester United at club level, the 37-year-old focused on the World Cup in an attempt to gain the last bit of silverware that has eluded him.

But he was sensationally dropped to the bench by coach Fernando Santos in the thumping of Switzerland, and began this game in the same place.

He came on in the second to make a record-equaling 196th international appearance. It was a record held by Kuwait forward Bader Al-Mutawa, who is also 37 and still active in the game.

Only time will tell if Ronaldo will don the famous Portuguese jersey again and add to his record appearances. It looks highly unlikely at the moment though, with him having almost certainly played his last World Cup and turned out for the national team for a final time as well.

#4 Injury-hit Morocco's troubles mount despite historic achievement

The Atlas Lions have literally waged a war to reach this stage and it is showing. Their gut-busting performances involving a great amount of defensive and off-the-ball work have already led to Aguerd and Mazraoui joining the casualty ward, and today, Saiss, their captain, who had also picked up an injury against Spain, had to leave the game in a stretcher.

To make matters worse, Morocco talisman Ziyech also picked up a knock, while Cheddira was red-carded. The Atlas Lions will need to stitch together a line-up for the biggest game of their lives in a few days' time.

#3 Indefatigable Morocco yet to concede a goal scored by an opponent player

They have made history by making the semis of a World Cup on the back of some of the best defensive performances in the history of this tournament. Morocco shut out Croatia and Belgium, two of the biggest teams in reckoning in the group stages, and only conceded one against Canada, an own goal.

The likes of Amrabat, Aguerd, Hakimi and Saiss have put their lives on the line and it shows, as an opponent player is yet to find the back of the net against them. One also cannot forget the brilliance of Morocco 'keeper Buono who has contributed to the team effort.

#2 En-Neysri's historic goal is the first for Morocco in a World Cup knockout game

It was a historic leap by the striker in many senses. By beating the goalie to get to the header, he netted Morocco's first goal in a World Cup knockout game. He himself became the first Moroccan player to net in two World Cups and their highest scorer in World Cups (3 goals).

#1 Arab spring in Qatar as Morocco becomes both first Arab and first African team to make the World Cup last four

Morocco believed in themselves when no one really gave them a chance. And the Atlast Lions have, not unlike, but even more commendably than Croatia, shown that defensive organization, fight, discpline and willpower can make wonders in world football right now.

Morocco coach Walid Regragui has also got his tactics spot-on, setting up his team on a tight mid-block capable of spiringing dangerous counters and it has taken them where no other African or Arab country managed before.

Three African teams made it to the last eight before, but the north Africans have gone a step further with their series of heroic performances. No one's going to count against them now, even with just four teams left in the competition.

