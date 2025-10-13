Morocco U20 vs France U20 Prediction and Betting Tips | October 15th 2025

Morocco U20 will face France U20 at the Estadio Elias Figueroa Brander on Wednesday in the semifinals of the 2025 FIFA U20 World Cup campaign. The Atlas Lions have only just returned to the global stage this year after a 20-year absence, but have been brilliant in the tournament over the past few weeks, seeing off much stronger sides to secure a semifinal spot.

Ad

They were drawn against the United States of America in the quarterfinals on Sunday and picked up a 3-1 win over one of the tournament favorites. Morocco were by no means the dominant side in the contest but put out a disciplined and clinical performance to secure the win.

France U20 have not had the flashiest World Cup campaign so far, notably suffering a 3-0 defeat to the USA in the group stage, but they have done what was required of them in every other game and have secured a spot in the final four.

Ad

Trending

Les Bleuets have picked up narrow wins in their two knockout games so far, needing a 123rd-minute penalty kick to overcome Japan in the round of 16 before beating Norway 2-1 in the quarterfinals and will need to improve things significantly if they are to go all the way.

Morocco U20 vs France U20 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the first competitive and overall fourth meeting between the two teams. France are undefeated in their previous three matchups, picking up two wins and a draw.

The two teams last faced off in a friendly clash last October, which Les Bleuets won 5-4.

France have scored 11 goals in the World Cup so far, while Morocco have scored nine. The African side, however, have the better defensive record of the two teams with four goals conceded compared to France's five.

Les Bleuets are one-time winners of the FIFA U20 World Cup, winning the tournament in 2013. Morocco, meanwhile, have never won the competition.

Ad

Morocco U20 vs France U20 Prediction

The Atlas Lions have the second-least average ball possession in the tournament so far and will likely rely on counterattacks once again this week.

France will head into the midweek clash as slight favorites as they have the stronger squad of the two teams, but will need to be at their very best if they are to come out on top.

Ad

Prediction: Morocco U20 1-2 France U20

Morocco U20 vs France U20 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: France U20 to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of France's last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More