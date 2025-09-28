Morocco U20 vs Spain U20 Prediction and Betting Tips | September 28th 2025 

Morocco U20 and Spain U20 will kick-start their quest for glory at the 2025 FIFA Under-20 World Cup on Sunday (September 28th). The game will be played at Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos.

Morocco finalized preparations for the tournament with a goalless draw against the USA in a friendly earlier in September.

Spain, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat to France, also in a friendly. Lucas Michal broke the deadlock two minutes into the second half and his goal proved to be the difference between the two sides. La Rojita are making their return to this stage for the first time since 2013 and booked their spot in Chile as the 2024 UEFA Under-19 Euro champions.

Morocco are in the tournament after a two-decade absence from the Under-20 World Cup. The Atlas Lions qualified for the tournament as runners-up in the 2025 U-20 AFCON.

Both nations have been drawn alongside Brazil and Mexico in Group C of the tournament.

Morocco U20 vs Spain U20 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides were also drawn in the same group in the 2005 Under-20 World Cup when Spain claimed a 3-1 victory. Morocco were winless in all four pre-tournament friendlies.

Spain's last seven games have seen one side fail to find the net.

Six of Morocco's last seven games have produced fewer than three goals.

Four of Spain's last five games have witnessed more goals in the first half than the second.

Five of Spain's last seven games have produced under 2.5 goals.

Morocco U20 vs Spain U20 Betting Tips

Moroccan football is on the rise and their Under-20 side aim to keep this momentum going. They are not among the favorites to advance in this difficult group and will be looking to take advantage of any slip-ups by Brazil or Spain. This makes the result here crucial to their hopes of progression.

Spain have surprisingly struggled at this level. Their sole triumph came in 1999 when future stars Xavi and Casillas led their nation to glory in Lagos, Nigeria. Furthermore, they have not made it to the semifinal since 2003.

However, the Iberians are the favorites in this game and should do enough to claim a routine victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Morocco U20 0-2 Spain U20

Tip 1 - Spain U20 to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

