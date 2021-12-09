Morocco vs Algeria prediction, preview, team news and more | 2021 FIFA Arab Cup 

North African giants Morocco and Algeria face off in the quarter-finals of the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha on Saturday.
The Atlas Lions are one of only two sides to have won all three of their group matches, winning Group C at a canter to reach the knockout stages.
They have struck nine times in three games without conceding, the only team who's yet to leak a goal in the competition.
Whereas for Algeria, the reigning AFCON winners finished second in Group D against Egypt only by virtue of fewer fair play points.
The winner of the contest will face hosts Qatar or the UAE in the semi-finals.
Morocco vs Algeria Head-To-Head
There have been 36 clashes between the North African rivals before, with Morocco winning 17 of them.
Algeria have only had success seven times in this fixture, with the last coming in the 2011 AFCON Cup.
Morocco Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W
Algeria Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-D-W
Morocco vs Algeria Team News
Morocco
Ayoub El Amloud suffered an ankle injury last week that ruled him out of the tournament.
Talismanic centre-back Badr Benoun, who's their surprising top-scorer with two goals, was an unused substitute in their last game.
He might come into the XI here.
Injured: Ayoub El Amloud
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Algeria
Yassine Titraoui is suspended from the clash for getting sent off against Egypt in the last game.
However, he'd only come as a substitute, and manager Madjid Bougherra may stick with the same XI that was held by Egypt.
Injured: None
Suspended: Yassine Titraoui
Unavailable: None
Morocco (4-3-3): Abdelali Mhamdi; Mohammed Nahiri, Soufiane Bouftini, Achraf Dari, Hamza El-Moussaoui; Mohammed Ali Bemammer, Driss Fettouhi, Aymane El Hassouni; Mohammed Fouzair, Karim El Berkaoui, Soufiane Rahimi.
Algeria (4-2-3-1): Raïs M'Bolhi; Houcine Benayada, Abdelkader Bedrane, Amine Tougai, Ilyes Chetti; Zakaria Draoui, Sofiane Bendebka; Tayeb Meziani, Yacine Brahimi, Youcef Belaïli; Baghdad Bounedjah.
Morocco vs Algeria Prediction
It's a clash of two heavyweights, and even though both are missing out on their first-team regulars, expect a tight affair.
Algeria have banked upon the goalscoring brilliance of Bounedjah while Morocco have been a more cohesive unit.
We're predicting the Atlas Lions to come through with a win and progress into the last-four.
Prediction: Morocco 2-1 Algeria