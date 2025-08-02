Morocco vs Angola Prediction and Betting Tips | August 3rd 2025

Morocco will take on Angola at Nyayo National Stadium in their African Nations Championship campaign opener on Sunday. The Atlas Lions withdrew from the previous edition of the competition but were the 2020 edition champions. Palancas Negras were eliminated from the group stage in 2022.

The 2020 champions were last in action in a friendly against Benin in June and registered a 1-0 home win, thanks to Ayoub El Kaabi's first-half strike. They finished as champions in the 2018 edition as well.

The Black Sable antelopes were eliminated from the group stage in the 2022 edition, though they had drawn their two games. They head into the match on a five-game unbeaten streak and lifted the COSAFA Cup in June, recording a 3-0 win over South Africa.

Morocco vs Angola Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met eight times in all competitions. As expected, the 2018 champions have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording five wins. Palancas Negras have just one win to their name, and two games have ended in draws.

The last four meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

They last met in a friendly in 2024, and the Atlas Lions registered a 1-0 win.

The Black Sable Antelopes have won their last four competitive games. They have kept three clean sheets in that period and have also scored at least three goals in three games in that period.

The Atlas Lions are on a 14-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, recording 13 wins. They have scored at least two goals in their last seven games.

The Black Sable antelopes have won just two of their last nine games in the African Nations Championship.

Morocco vs Angola Prediction

The Atlas Lions are on a 12-game winning streak in all competitions, keeping eight clean sheets, and will look to continue their form here. They are unbeaten in their last 12 games in the African Nations Championship and are strong favorites.

Palancas Negras head into the match in good form and have lost just one of their last 15 games in all competitions. They have won just one of their eight meetings against the 2020 champions, with that triumph registered in a friendly in 2014.

The Atlas Lions have the upper hand against Angola, and considering their recent record in the CHAN competition, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Morocco 2-1 Angola

Morocco vs Angola Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Morocco to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

