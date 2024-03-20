Morocco vs Angola Prediction and Betting Tips | March 22nd 2024

Morocco will host Angola at the Stade Ardrar on Friday in a friendly clash between the two teams.

The home side endured a disappointing Africa Cup of Nations campaign and will be looking to bounce back before returning to competitive action later in the year. They were beaten 2-0 by South Africa in their last match, conceding twice in the second half as they crashed out in the last 16 of the AFCON for a second time in their last three appearances in the tournament.

Following the weekend clash, Morocco will face Mauritania next Tuesday in yet another friendly outing at the Ardrar Stadium while their opponents will take on Comoros at the Stade de Marrakech a day earlier.

Angola, meanwhile, exceeded expectations in the continental showpiece back in January and will take confidence from that ahead of the weekend clash. They made it to the quarterfinals of the tournament for the first time since 2010 before suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat to eventual finalists Nigeria.

Morocco vs Angola Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been seven meetings between Morocco and Angola. The home side have won four of those games while the visitors have won once. There have been two draws between the two teams.

The two teams last faced off in a friendly clash back in 2014 which the hosts won 2-0 via goals from Bastos and Yano.

Angola have kept clean sheets in their last two games in this fixture after failing to register any in their five games prior.

Morocco's 2-0 defeat to South Africa last time out marked the Atlas Lions' first goalless outing since last June.

Palancas Negras were ranked 93rd in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 81 places behind their weekend opponents.

Morocco vs Angola Prediction

Morocco's latest result ended a seven-game unbeaten streak and they will be looking to bounce back in this match. The Atlas Lions are currently the highest-ranked African nation and are overwhelming favorites to win this clash.

Similarly, Angola saw their latest result end a three-game winning streak and they will be looking to put out a response here. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should, however, see the hosts come out on top here.

Prediction: Morocco 2-0 Angola

Morocco vs Angola Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Morocco to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of the last four matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last four matchups)