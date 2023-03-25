Morocco vs Brazil Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th March 2023

The international break features another set of matches this weekend as Morocco lock horns with an impressive Brazil side in an intriguing encounter at the Grand Stade de Tanger on Saturday.

Morocco vs Brazil Preview

Morocco have consistently punched above their weight in recent years and reached the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar last year. The North African giants slumped to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Ghana in January this year and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Brazil, on the other hand, have experienced a transition in recent weeks and now have an array of talented youngsters at their disposal. The Selecao crashed out of the World Cup against Croatia in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Morocco vs Brazil Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brazil have an excellent historical record against Morocco and have won the two matches that have been played by the two teams, with the other team filing to win this fast.

Brazil lost two of their four matches at the World Cup last year and suffered their only defeat in the group stage at the hands of Cameroon.

After their stellar run at the World Cup last year, Morocco have lost their last three matches in all competitions and have conceded a total of nine goals during this period.

Prior to their defeat at the hands of Croatia in the World Cup, Brazil had lost only one of their 15 matches in all competitions.

Between 1997 and 1998, Brazil won both their matches against Morocco on the international stage and scored an impressive five goals in these two games, keeping clean sheets in both matches.

Morocco vs Brazil Prediction

Brazil have an excellent squad at their disposal and will need to win silverware to justify their burgeoning potential. The likes of Antony and Vinicius Junior have been impressive this season and will look to step up in this fixture.

Morocco have been excellent over the past year and are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day. Brazil are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Morocco 1-3 Brazil

Morocco vs Brazil Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brazil

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Brazil to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Vinicius Junior to score - Yes

