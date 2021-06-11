Morocco vs Burkina Faso prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

Morocco will take on Burkina Faso at Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah in an international friendly on Saturday.

Morocco will go into the game on the back of a 1-0 win against Ghana. Jawad El Yamiq struck for the hosts in the 69th minute, which ultimately proved to be the winner.

Les Lions de l'Atlas will play Sudan in a World Cup Qualifier next, which is set to take place in September.

Burkina Faso are coming off a 1-2 loss against Ivory Coast. Lassina Traore opened the scoring for Les Etalons in the 16th minute, which was followed by goals from Ibrahim Sangare in the 72nd minute and a stoppage time winner from Manchester United starlet Amad Diallo.

Morocco vs Burkina Faso Head-to-Head

Morocco and Burkina Faso have faced each other in eight games so far. Morocco have dominated the fixture with six wins, while Burkina Faso have won just one solitary match. Two games have ended in a draw.

The two African sides last met in an international friendly back in September 2019. The game ended in a 1-1 draw. Cyrille Bayala scored for Burkina Faso, but Zouhair Feddal's 88th minute goal ensured that the game ended in a draw.

Morocco form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

Burkina Faso form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-L

Morocco vs Burkina Faso Team News

Morocco

Morocco have no injury concerns going into Saturday's clash.

Chelsea ace Hakim Ziyech came off the bench against Ghana, but he is expected to be a part of the starting lineup against Burkina Faso. Inter Milan wing-back Achraf Hakimi has been a part of various transfer rumors lately and will most likely retain his place as Morocco's starting right-back.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

A few days left before Morocco 🆚 Burkina Faso ! Let’s go 👊🏻#DimaMaghrib 🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/MXrET7Ginm — Équipe Nationale du Maroc (@EnMaroc) June 10, 2021

Burkina Faso

Bertrand Traore has returned to his club Aston Villa following an injury sustained in the last match against the Ivory Coast. Abdou Razack Traore was not available in the last match and will also not be available in the next one since he couldn't leave Turkey due to administrative concerns. The midfielder plays his club football with Turkish club Giresunspor.

Goalkeeper Herve Koffi seems to have shaken off the injury picked up in the game against the Ivory Coast and will feature in this match.

Injured: Bertrand Traore

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Abdou Razack Traore

Morocco vs Burkina Faso Predicted XI

Morocco Predicted XI (5-3-2): Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Jawad El Yamiq, Romain Saiss, Nayef Aguerd, Ayoub El Amloud; Adel Taarabt, Sofyan Amrabat, Hakim Ziyech; Munir El Haddadi, Youssef En-Nesyri

Sans tricher, sans regret, avec toujours la plus grande fierté et le plus grand plaisir, j'ai toujours vêtu ce maillot des Etalons.du Burkina Faso



100 fois;100 matchs,grâce à tous mes entraîneurs,mes coéquipiers et vous les supporters.



Double et immense est ma joie ce soir! pic.twitter.com/kxPnmEKzDo — FBF (@FBF226) March 24, 2021

Burkina Faso Predicted XI (4-3-3): Herve Koffi; Edmond Tapsoba, Issoufou Dayo, Yacouba Coulibaly, Issa Kabore; Hassane Bande, Ismahila Ouedraogo, Saidou Simpore; Lassina Traore, Abdoul Tapsoba, Zakaria Sanogo

Morocco vs Burkina Faso Prediction

Morocco are in a rich vein of form and they are the clear favorites to win this game. Les Lions de l'Atlas have a balanced starting lineup, and they should have no problems in seeing off Burkina Faso's threat.

Prediction: Morocco 1-0 Burkina Faso

Edited by Shardul Sant