Morocco vs Cape Verde Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th June 2023

Morocco host Cape Verde at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Monday for an international friendly.

The Atlas Lions will use this as an opportunity to prepare for the resumption of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers a few days later.

Walid Regragui's side have already qualified for the tournament after winning both their group matches thus far. Their campaign ends on 17 June away to South Africa, where Morocco will aim to wrap up qualifying with their 100% record intact.

The North African side have called up 28 players for this month's double header, featuring several big names such as Achraf Hakimi, Youssef En-Nesyri, Hakim Ziyech and Yassine Bounou.

There are five uncapped players in the squad too.

Cape Verde also have the AFCON qualifiers coming up after this friendly and their qualification isn't confirmed yet. The Blue Sharks are currently second in Group B with seven points, three off Burkina Faso after four games.

However, the island side need just a draw against the group leaders, whom they play in their next qualifying game, to officially secure their place in the tournament finals.

Head coach Bubista has named a 27-man squad for this month's fixtures, including their most capped player of all-time Ryan Mendes, who needs one more goal to become their joint all-time top scorer.

He's currently behind Heldon, who leads the charts with 15 goals.

Morocco vs Cape Verde Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Morocco and Cape Verde have clashed only thrice in history and the former maintains an unbeaten record in the fixture.

The sides played out a 1-1 draw in their first-ever encounter in January 2013, followed by two wins for Morocco in a pair of AFCON qualifiers in March 2016.

Cape Verde are unbeaten in their last three games, while also keeping a clean sheet in their last two.

Morocco are unbeaten thus far in 2023, beating Brazil in a friendly game in March followed by a 0-0 draw with Peru a few days later.

Ryan Mendes has scored two of Cape Verde's last three goals.

Morocco vs Cape Verde Prediction

Morocco are the better side on paper, stacked with quality options in every department. Barring an implosion, Cape Verde do not stand a chance.

Prediction: Morocco 2-0 Cape Verde

Morocco vs Cape Verde Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Morocco

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

