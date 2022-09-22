Morocco vs Chile Prediction and Betting Tips | September 23, 2022 

Morocco will face Chile at the Cornelle-El Prat on Friday (September 23) in a friendy.

The Atlas Lions enjoyed a stellar group stage run in their FIFA World Cup Qualifying campaign, picking up six wins from a possible six and conceding just once. They faced DR Congo in a two-legged tie in the playoffs, playing out a 1-1 draw on the road before completing the job with a 4-1 victory in the return.

Morocco are set to make their second straight FIFA World Cup appearance after failing to qualify for the four previous editions. They'll now look to gather momentum ahead of the tournament.

Chile, meanwhile, endured a highly disappointing qualifying campaign, prompting the dismissal of manager Martín Lasarte. The Uruguayan has replaced by Eduardo Berizzo, byr the new boss has struggled to turn things around, most recently losing on penalties to nine-man Ghana.

La Roja have now failed to qualify for back-to-back World Cups but will look to shake that off this weekend and return to winning ways.

Morocco vs Chile Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark just the second meeting between Morocco and Chile. The only previous meeting between the two nations came in a friendly in 1998, which ended 1-1.

La Roja have lost their last two games against African opponents after winning their previous four on the bounce.

The Atlas Lions have scored at least once in all but one of their last 24 games across competitions, a run dating back to March last year.

Chile have failed to score in their last five games across competitions.

The visitors have won just one game on foreign grounds this year.

Morocco have lost just two of their nine games on foreign grounds in 2022.

Morocco vs Chile Prediction

Morocco have won their last three games on the bounce after winning just one of their four before that. They have been solid away from home recently and will look to continue that run this weekend.

Chile, meanwhile, are on a five-game losing streak and have failed to score in this period. Their only two wins in their last ten ganes have come against 81st-ranked Bolivia and 71st-ranked El Salvador. Considering the same, Morocco should win this one.

Prediction: Morocco 1-0 Chile

Morocco vs Chile Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Morocco

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but one of Chile's last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: NO (Only one side has found the back of the net in three of Morocco's last four games.)

