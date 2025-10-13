Morocco vs Congo Prediction and Betting Tips | October 14th 2025

Morocco will invite Congo to Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in their final group-stage match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday. The hosts have booked their place in the main event and will look to conclude their qualifying campaign on a winning note. The Red Devils, meanwhile, will look to secure their first win of the qualifying campaign here.

The Atlas Lions met Bahrain in a friendly last week and recorded a narrow 1-0 win. Jawad El Yamiq scored the match-winner in stoppage time, and Achraf Hakimi picked up the assist for that goal.

The visitors played Niger in the World Cup qualifiers last week and suffered a 3-1 away loss, extending their winless run in 2025. Déo Bassinga bagged a consolation goal for them in stoppage time.

Morocco vs Congo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths six times in all competitions. As expected, the hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording four wins. The Red Devils have endured a winless run in these meetings, with two games ending in draws.

They last met in the World Cup qualifiers in 2024 and the Atlas Lions recorded a comfortable 6-0 win.

Congo have conceded 23 goals in seven games in the ongoing World Cup qualifiers, with only three teams conceding more.

The hosts have enjoyed a 100% record in all competitions in 2025, keeping six clean sheets in seven games.

The Red Devils have scored one goal apiece in four of their last five games in all competitions.

Five of the six meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

Morocco vs Congo Prediction

The Atlas Lions are unbeaten across all competitions since their loss to South Africa in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations round of 16. They have scored at least two goals in nine of their last 11 games across all competitions.

The Red Devils had two of their last four games in the World Cup qualifiers forfeited. They scored one goal apiece for the second consecutive match in the qualifiers last week and will look to improve upon that record.

The Atlas Lions have a 100% record in the ongoing qualifying campaign, and considering their current goalscoring form, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Morocco 4-0 Congo

Morocco vs Congo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Morocco to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

