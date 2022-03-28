Morocco vs DR Congo prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Morocco host DR Congo at the Stade Mohammed V in the second-leg fixture of the third round tie in their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign on Tuesday.

The first-leg contest between the two sides in Kinshasa last week ended in a 1-1 draw. Tarik Tissoudali scored the equalizing goal for Morocco coming off the bench after Yoane Wissa gave DR Congo an early lead.

The hosts remain undefeated in the ongoing qualification campaign and should be able to book their ticket for the World Cup finals with the home support rallying behind them.

CAF @CAF_Online The chase for a second



90 minutes remain as the Leopards look to make history



| @Fecofa_Kinshasa The chase for a second #WorldCup appearance is90 minutes remain as the Leopards look to make history #WCQ | @Fecofa_Kinshasa 🇨🇩 The chase for a second #WorldCup appearance is 🔛90 minutes remain as the Leopards look to make history 🐆 #WCQ | @Fecofa_Kinshasa https://t.co/YvjZDLARs7

Morocco vs DR Congo Head-to-Head

The two rivals have squared off four times across all competitions so far. They remain evenly matched with a win apiece and two games ending in draws.

This will be the third meeting between these two sides on Moroccon soil. The Atlas Lions secured a 3-0 win in the first of the earlier two matches and one game ended in a draw.

So, they'll be keen to extend their unbeaten run against the Leopards at home.

Morocco form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-D-W

DR Congo form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-L

Morocco vs DR Congo Team News

Morocco

Yassine Bounou shrugged off an injury to be in the lineup in the first leg, so Vahid Halilhodzic has a fully fit squad to choose from in this crucial second leg tie. Ryan Mmaee missed a penalty in the first leg and might be demoted to the bench for the game.

Mehdi Benabid joined the group as the fourth goalkeeper to train ahead of the game. It is unclear whether his addition was a result of any injuries to the three goalkeepers already named in the squad.

Injury: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

DR Congo

Ngonda Muzinga picked up a red card in the first leg and is suspended for this game. Meschack Elia remains unavailable for selection.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Ngonda Muzinga

Unavailable: Meschack Elia

Morocco vs DR Congo Predicted XI

Morocco Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Yassine Bounou (GK); Achraf Hakimi, Romain Saiss, Nayef Aguerd, Adam Masina; Sofyan Amrabat; Tarik Tissoudali, Selim Amallah, Imran Louza, Sofiane Boufal; Ayoub El Kaabi

Congo DR Predicted XI (4-4-2): Joel Kiassumbua (GK); Dieumerci Amale, Marcel Tisserand, Chancel Mbemba, Christian Luyindama; Edo Kayembe, Bastien Samuel, Chadrac Akolo, Yoane Wissa; Yannick Bolasie, Cedric Bakambu

$50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match at DraftKings SB

Morocco vs DR Congo Prediction

The hosts did not concede a single goal in their second-round fixtures at home, scoring 10 goals. Halilhodzic said after the first leg that the humidity and heat impacted their performance in Kinshasa.

On their home turf, they are the favorites to secure a win and pack enough punch to eke out a narrow win here.

Prediction: Morocco 2-1 DR Congo.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat