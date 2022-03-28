Morocco vs DR Congo prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Morocco host DR Congo at the Stade Mohammed V in the second-leg fixture of the third round tie in their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign on Tuesday.
The first-leg contest between the two sides in Kinshasa last week ended in a 1-1 draw. Tarik Tissoudali scored the equalizing goal for Morocco coming off the bench after Yoane Wissa gave DR Congo an early lead.
The hosts remain undefeated in the ongoing qualification campaign and should be able to book their ticket for the World Cup finals with the home support rallying behind them.
Morocco vs DR Congo Head-to-Head
The two rivals have squared off four times across all competitions so far. They remain evenly matched with a win apiece and two games ending in draws.
This will be the third meeting between these two sides on Moroccon soil. The Atlas Lions secured a 3-0 win in the first of the earlier two matches and one game ended in a draw.
So, they'll be keen to extend their unbeaten run against the Leopards at home.
Morocco form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-D-W
DR Congo form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-L
Morocco vs DR Congo Team News
Morocco
Yassine Bounou shrugged off an injury to be in the lineup in the first leg, so Vahid Halilhodzic has a fully fit squad to choose from in this crucial second leg tie. Ryan Mmaee missed a penalty in the first leg and might be demoted to the bench for the game.
Mehdi Benabid joined the group as the fourth goalkeeper to train ahead of the game. It is unclear whether his addition was a result of any injuries to the three goalkeepers already named in the squad.
Injury: None
Doubtful: None
Suspension: None
DR Congo
Ngonda Muzinga picked up a red card in the first leg and is suspended for this game. Meschack Elia remains unavailable for selection.
Injuries: None
Suspension: Ngonda Muzinga
Unavailable: Meschack Elia
Morocco vs DR Congo Predicted XI
Morocco Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Yassine Bounou (GK); Achraf Hakimi, Romain Saiss, Nayef Aguerd, Adam Masina; Sofyan Amrabat; Tarik Tissoudali, Selim Amallah, Imran Louza, Sofiane Boufal; Ayoub El Kaabi
Congo DR Predicted XI (4-4-2): Joel Kiassumbua (GK); Dieumerci Amale, Marcel Tisserand, Chancel Mbemba, Christian Luyindama; Edo Kayembe, Bastien Samuel, Chadrac Akolo, Yoane Wissa; Yannick Bolasie, Cedric Bakambu
Morocco vs DR Congo Prediction
The hosts did not concede a single goal in their second-round fixtures at home, scoring 10 goals. Halilhodzic said after the first leg that the humidity and heat impacted their performance in Kinshasa.
On their home turf, they are the favorites to secure a win and pack enough punch to eke out a narrow win here.
Prediction: Morocco 2-1 DR Congo.