Morocco vs Georgia Prediction and Betting Tips | November 17, 2022

Morocco will take on Georgia at the Sharjah Stadium in a friendly match on Thursday.

Georgia have failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and have no games scheduled for the next four months. They were last in action in September in the UEFA Nations League group stage.

They enjoyed an undefeated run in that competition and in their final group stage game, defeated Gibraltar 2-1, with Napoli sensation Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scoring the opening goal of the match.

Morocco will also be playing their first game since September when they played out a goalless draw against Paraguay. They are undefeated in their last four games, winning three of them and scoring two goals in each of those wins.

They will get their World Cup campaign underway next week against 2018 finalists Croatia and will be looking to secure a win in this match to boost their morale.

FIFA World Cup @FIFAWorldCup



Here are the 831 players who will be a part of the It's officialHere are the 831 players who will be a part of the #FIFAWorldCup It's official ✅Here are the 831 players who will be a part of the #FIFAWorldCup 🙌

Morocco vs Georgia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams across all competitions.

Georgia are undefeated since October 2021 across all competitions and have picked up nine wins in 11 games in that period. They have enjoyed a solid defensive run in that period as well, keeping eight clean sheets in that period.

Interestingly only five of the 11 games in that period have produced more than 2.5 goals, with Georgia scoring two or more goals in five of their last six games.

Morocco are undefeated in their last three games across all competitions and have kept clean sheets in these games as well.

They have failed to score in just two of their last 25 games across all competitions, drawing blanks against Paraguay in September and the USA in June.

Morocco vs Georgia Prediction

Georgia will likely miss out on the services of Kvaratskhelia on account of an injury and that is a huge blow for them. They can still pack a punch and should not be underestimated by Morocco.

Équipe du Maroc @EnMaroc الحصة التدريبية الأولى لأسود الأطلس بقطر



First training session of our National Team in Qatar



#DimaMaghrib الحصة التدريبية الأولى لأسود الأطلس بقطرFirst training session of our National Team in Qatar 📷 الحصة التدريبية الأولى لأسود الأطلس بقطر First training session of our National Team in Qatar 🇶🇦#DimaMaghrib 🇲🇦 https://t.co/aQpgHN00hO

The Atlas Lions will be looking to leave a good account of themselves in this warm-up game. They are expected to find the back of the net, but given Georgia's recent form, we expect the game to be closely contested and a draw might ensue.

Prediction: Morocco 2-2 Georgia

Morocco vs Georgia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Georgia to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels 'betrayed' by Man Utd and has no respect for Ten Hag! Click here

Poll : 0 votes