Morocco vs Ghana prediction, preview, team news and more | Africa Cup of Nations 2021

Morocco, one of the most in-form teams heading into the 2021 AFCON, begin their campaign with a game against Ghana at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium on Monday.

Morocco are making their third straight appearance in the continental competition while Ghana, who are four-time champions, are making their ninth consecutive appearance at the AFCON.

Morocco and Ghana are two of the strongest teams in Group C, so the winner of this encounter might end up as the group winner going forward.

Morocco vs Ghana Head-to-Head

The two sides have locked horns 11 times across all competitions so far. The Atlas Lions have been the better side in this fixture and lead 5-3 in wins while three games have ended in a draw.

They have also squared off four times at the AFCON, with two games ending in a win for Morocco, one for the Black Stars. They last met at the Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in a friendly fixture last year. The game ended in a 1-0 win for Ghana.

Morocco form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Ghana form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-W-W

Morocco vs Ghana Team News

Morocco

There are no reported injuries or suspension concerns for Morocco heading into this game.

Coach Vahid Halilhodzic has a highly talented squad at his disposal. He is expected to field a similar starting XI to the one that maintained a 100% record in the FIFA World Cup qualifying second round fixtures. In fact, that side conceded just once in qualifying, demonstrating the talent that Morocco possess across the pitch.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ghana

Ghana lost a friendly game against Algeria earlier this month and coach Milovan Rajevac will be looking to incorporate Jordan Ayew into the starting XI against Morocco.

Ghana have no reported injuries or suspension concerns for their first game of the competition.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Morocco vs Ghana Predicted XI

Morocco Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Romain Saiss, Nayef Aguerd, Tarik Tissoudali; Sofyan Amrabat, Faycal Fajr, Aymen Barkok; Munir El Haddadi, Sofiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri

Ghana Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joseph Wolacott; Baba Abdul Rahman, Daniel Amartey, Jonathan Mensah, Andy Yiadom; Thomas Partey, Mubarak Wakaso; Joseph Paintsil, Kamal Suleymana, Samuel Owusu; Jordan Ayew

Morocco vs Ghana Prediction

Morocco have conceded just four goals in their 16 games in 2021 and are on a nine-game winning streak at the moment. Ghana have five wins in their last nine outings, a decent return, but they are expected to struggle against Morocco.

We predict a win for the 1976 champions, with Morocco starting off on the right foot.

Prediction: Morocco 3-1 Ghana

Edited by Peter P

