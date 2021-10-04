Morocco vs Guinea-Bissau prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Morocco will hope to continue their winning start in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when Guinea-Bissau visit the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Wednesday.

The Atlas Lions kicked off their campaign with an easy 2-0 victory over Sudan last month, as Nayef Aguerd's strike followed by an own goal from Abdalla Ahmed secured all three points for Morocco.

They're second in Group I above Guinea-Bissau, who are on four points after two games, and could climb above them with another win.

Morocco vs Guinea-Bissau Head-To-Head

We have a new fixture on our hands as the sides have never played each other before.

Their upcoming pair of clashes will officially be the first between them.

Morocco Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-W

Guinea-Bissau Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-W

Morocco vs Guinea-Bissau Team News

Morocco

Head coach Vahid Halilhodzic has named a fairly competitive 27-man squad for this month's triple-header.

PSG star Achraf Hakimi, and Sevilla trio Yassine Bounou, Munir El Haddadi and Youssef En-Nesyri are all likely to feature.

Four players are in line to make their debuts, including Chelsea Under-18 goalkeeper Sami Tlemcani and Sassuolo midfielder Abdou Harroui.

However, playmaker Hakim Ziyech is conspicuous by his absence. The Chelsea man had a fall out with Halilhodzic due to his poor conduct and also missed their September games.

Adel Taarabt and Amine Harit are some of the other notable absentees from the squad.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Hakim Ziyech, Adel Taarabt and Amine Harit

Guinea-Bissau

The Djurtus have called up a 25-man squad for their clash with Morocco.

AS Monaco's Mamadou Pele and Troyes forward Mama Balde are some of the key figures who may feature.

Piqueti Djassi, who scored twice against Sudan in last month's qualifier, will lead the line again.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Morocco vs Guinea-Bissau Predicted XI

Morocco (4-2-3-1): Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Romain Saiss, Nayef Aguerd, Souffian El Karouani; Sofyan Amrabat, Ayman Barkok; Zakaria Aboukhlal, Ilias Chair, Achraf Bencharki; Youssef En-Nesyri.

Guinea-Bissau (4-3-3): Jonas Mendes; Nanu Gomes, Alfa Semedo, Rudinilson Silva, Fali Cande; Opa Sangante, Moreto Cassama, Bura Norgueirma; Piqueti Djassi, Frederic Mendy, Jorge Intima.

Morocco vs Guinea-Bissau Prediction

The Atlas Lions may be missing some key players but still have enough quality in their ranks.

Guinea-Bissau, who've scored 11 times in their last four games, will be a threat in attack, but a win for the away team seems unlikely. We expect Morocco to secure a narrow victory.

Prediction: Morocco 2-1 Guinea-Bissau

Edited by Peter P