Morocco vs Guinea prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

As the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying group stage fixtures come to an end in Africa, Morocco take on Guinea at Mohamed V Stadium looking to maintain their 100% record.

The hosts have already secured a place in the final playoff round thanks to a flawless display in the qualifying campaign, having conceded just one goal in five games.

Guinea are third in the Group I standings and their only loss of the campaign was against Morocco. They played out draws in their remaining four games. Morocco recorded a 3-0 win over Sudan on Saturday while Guinea played out a goalless draw against Guinea-Bissau on Friday.

Morocco vs Guinea Head-to-Head

There have been 12 meetings between the two sides across all competitions, with five of them coming in World Cup qualifiers. The Atlas Lions have been the better side in this fixture with five wins to their name. Guinea have been able to get the better of the hosts twice.

Five games between the two sides have ended in stalemates. The visitors have been winless in their encounters against Morocco in World Cup qualifiers.

They last squared off at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in October. Morocco recorded an emphatic 4-1 win in that fixture.

Morocco form guide (World Cup qualifiers): W-W-W-W-W

Guinea form guide (World Cup qualifiers): D-L-D-D-D

Morocco vs Guinea Team News

Morocco

A 23-man squad has been named by Vahid Halilhodzic for the two qualifying games. Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech has been left out of the squad while there are no injury or suspension concerns for the hosts to worry about.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Hakim Ziyech

Guinea

Syli Nationale named a 24-man squad for the final two games of the qualifiers and Francois Kamano is the only notable absentee from the squad.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Francois Kamano

Morocco vs Guinea Predicted XI

Morocco Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Yassine Bounou; Soufiane Chakla, Romain Saiss, Nayef Aguerd, Souffian El Karouani; Sofyan Amrabat; Achraf Hakimi, Ilias Chair, Aymen Barkok; Munir El Haddadi, Youssef En-Nesyri

Guinea Predicted XI (4-3-3): Aly Keita; Morlaye Sylla, Mohamed Camara, Ousmane Kante, Issiaga Sylla; Mohamed Camara, Mamadou Kane, Naby Keita; Amadou Diawara, Seydouba Soumah, Jose Kante

Morocco vs Guinea Prediction

Morocco's form makes them strong favorites here. While they have already qualified for the final playoffs, we don't expect them to go easy in this fixture and they should be able to bag at least a couple of goals here.

Guinea do not stand a chance against the well-drilled hosts.

Prediction: Morocco 3-0 Guinea

