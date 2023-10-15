Morocco vs Liberia Prediction and Betting Tips | October 17th 2023

Morocco will invite Liberia to the Stade Adrar in their final group-stage match of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers on Tuesday.

The hosts have booked their spot in the main event and have been drawn in Group F. They played 2023 AFCON hosts Ivory Coast in a friendly on Saturday, with the match ending in a 1-1 draw. Ayoub El Kaabi equalized for Morocco after Sebastian Haller gave Ivory Coast the lead in the added minute of the first half.

The visitors are winless in their qualifying campaign thus far and will look to sign off with a win. They played Libya in a friendly at the Complexe OCP on Saturday, suffering a 3-2 defeat.

The match is just a formality for both teams but they'll look to finish the qualifying campaign on a strong note and continue that form when they get their FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign underway next month.

Morocco vs Liberia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns just four times thus far. As expected, the hosts have dominated proceedings against the visitors with a 3-1 lead in wins.

They met for the first time in the 21st century in the reverse fixture last year, with Morocco recording a 2-0 away win.

The hosts have outscored the visitors 5-3 in three games in the qualifiers and also have the better defensive record, conceding three goals fewer (3).

The hosts have outscored Liberia 12-2 in four meetings thus far.

The hosts have just two wins in their last nine games in all competitions, failing to score in five games in that period.

The visitors have just one win in their last 12 games in all competitions and head into the match on a three-game losing streak.

Morocco vs Liberia Prediction

The Atlas Lions struggled a bit in their friendly game against Ivory Coast on Saturday. They'll hope to produce an improved performance in this home outing. Having already secured their place at the main event, this match does not have any significance for them.

Head coach Walid Regragui will likely start key players from the bench to allow them some rest before heading back to their respective clubs.

The Lone Stars are winless in their last four away games in all competitions and might struggle here. They have scored just twice in four meetings against the hosts thus far, with one of them coming in their only away game in 1981.

With nothing much to gain for either team in this match, we expect them to settle for a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Morocco 1-1 Liberia

Morocco vs Liberia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Youssef En-Nesyri to score or assist any time - Yes