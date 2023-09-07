Morocco vs Liberia Prediction and Betting Tips | September 9th 2023

Morocco will welcome Liberia to the Stade Adrar in the group stage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Saturday.

The hosts suffered their first defeat of the qualifying campaign in their previous outing, falling to a 2-1 loss to South Africa. Hakim Ziyech halved the deficit in the 60th minute of the match but they failed to find the equalizing goal.

The visitors have endured a winless run in the qualifying campaign thus far, suffering two defeats in three games. After holding South Africa to a 2-2 draw in March, they failed to build on that form and suffered a 2-1 home loss to Bafana Bafana.

The hosts have struggled to build on their impressive performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and have just one win in their seven games since. With Zimbabwe disqualified, the hosts have already booked their place in the main event and this match is a mere formality.

Morocco vs Liberia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns four times in all competitions with just one meeting taking place in the 21st century. All four games have produced conclusive results, with three wins for the hosts and one win for the visitors.

They last met in the reverse fixture in June, with Morocco recording a 2-0 away win.

Their first meeting also came in the AFCON qualifiers in 1981. The visitors recorded an 8-1 win on aggregate in the two-legged tie.

The hosts' 2-1 loss to South Africa in June was their first defeat in the AFCON qualifiers since 2017. They have nine wins in their last 14 games in the AFCON qualifiers. They are unbeaten at home in the AFCON qualifiers since 2001.

The visitors are winless in their last six away games in the AFCON qualifiers, failing to score in three games in that period.

Morocco vs Liberia Prediction

The Atlas Lions have already ensured a place in the main event in January, so this match has little significance for them. Nonetheless, head coach Walid Regragui will look to sign off for the qualifying campaign with a win. They have failed to score in five of their last seven games in all competitions and will look to produce a solid performance in this match.

The Lone Stars have scored three goals in three games in the qualifying campaign thus far. They have recorded just one win in their last 10 games in all competitions and might struggle here. They have failed to score in five of their last eight away games, which is a cause for concern.

While there's nothing to play for in this match for either team, considering Morocco's advantage in terms of squad quality and home advantage, we back them to record a narrow win.

Prediction: Morocco 2-1 Liberia

Morocco vs Liberia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Morocco to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Amine Adli to score or assist any time - Yes