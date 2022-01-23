Morocco vs Malawi prediction, preview, team news and more | Africa Cup of Nations 2021

The knockout stages of the Africa Cup of Nations take place in the coming days Morocco, with Morocco facing Malawi at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo on Tuesday.

Morocco enjoyed a comfortable group stage run with two wins and a draw in their three games.

They beat Ghana 1-0 in their opener before picking up a well-deserved 2-0 win over Comoros in their next game. They then played out a 2-2 draw against Gabon in their final group stage game.

The Atlas Lions are participating in the knockout stages of the continental showpiece for the third consecutive time and will be looking to go all the way in the tournament for the first time in almost 50 years.

Malawi secured qualification for the last 16 of the AFCON despite being the lowest-ranked nation in their group. They were beaten 1-0 by Guinea in their opening game before picking up a 2-1 comeback win over Zimbabwe in their next game. They then held group leaders Senegal to a goalless draw in their last game.

Malawi will feature in the knockout stages of the cup competition for the first time in their history and will be looking to make a good account of themselves.

Morocco vs Malawi Head-to-Head

There have been exactly 10 meetings between Morocco and Malawi. The hosts have won six of those games while the visitors have won just once. There have been three draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in qualifiers for the last edition of the Africa Cup of Nations. The game ended goalless.

Morocco Form Guide (All Competitions): D-W-W-L-W

Malawi Form Guide (All Competitions): D-W-L-W-L

Morocco vs Malawi Team News

Morocco

Ilias Chair came off injured early in Morocco's last game. The QPR midfielder is the only injured player for the Atlas Lions ahead of Tuesday's game.

Injured: Ilias Chair

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Malawi

Captain Limbikani Mvaza came off injured against Zimbabwe and is expected to miss Tuesday's clash. The central defender is the only injury concern for manager Mario Marinica.

Injured: Limbikani Mvaza

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Morocco vs Malawi Predicted XI

Morocco Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Romain Saiss, Nayef Aguerd, Adam Masina; Sofyan Amrabat; Tarik Tissoudali, Selim Amallah, Imran Louza, Sofiane Boufal; Ayoub El Kaabi

Malawi Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Ernest Kakhobwe; Denis Chembezi, Lawrence Chaziya, Gomezgani Chirwa; Francisco Madinga, John Christopher Banda, Chimwenwe Idana, Stanley Sanudi; Gabadinho Mhango; Richard Mbulu, Khuda Muyaba

Morocco vs Malawi Prediction

Morocco are unbeaten in the African Cup of Nations so far and have managed to keep a clean sheet in two of their three games.

Malawi secured qualification as one of the highest-ranked third-placed teams in the tournament. They have failed to score any goals in two of their three outings and may bow out of the tournament this week.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Morocco 2-0 Malawi

Edited by Peter P