Morocco vs Mauritania Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26th 2024 

Morocco and Mauritania will trade tackles in an international friendly at Stade Adrar on Tuesday (March 26th).

The home side are coming off a 1-0 friendly victory over Angola at the same venue last week. David Carmo's 72nd-minute own goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Mauritania, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat to Mali in a friendly. First-half goals from Modibo Sagnan and El Bilal Toure guided the Eagles to victory.

The Lions of Chinguetti will use Tuesday's friendly to finalize preparations for their return to competitive action in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they host Sudan. Meanwhile, Morocco will host Zambia in the qualifiers in June.

Morocco vs Mauritania Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 11th meeting between the two sides. Morocco have seven wins to their name, while three games ended in a draw.

Their most recent clash came in March 2023 when they shared the spoils in a goalless draw in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Mauritania have won just one of their last nine games (six losses).

Four of Morocco's last five games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Four of Mauritania's last five games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Morocco are unbeaten in their last 12 international friendlies (seven wins).

Mauritania form guide: L-L-W-L-L Morocco form guide: W-L-W-D-W

Morocco vs Mauritania Prediction

Morocco (ranked 12th) captured the imagination at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup and entered the 2023 AFCON as favorites. However, the Atlas Lions flattered to deceive and had a tame tournament that ended in the round of 16. The North Africans are hosting the next edition of the Africa Cup of Nations and will once again be the favorites.

They will be expected to build momentum heading into the tournament by winning as many friendlies as possible, as well as securing their spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Mauritania (ranked 106th) lie next in their path, and Amir Abdou's side are unlikely to pose much of a threat against a side that they have never beaten.

We are tipping Morocco to claim a routine victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Morocco 2-0 Mauritania

Morocco vs Mauritania Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Morocco to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Morocco to win and keep a clean sheet