Morocco vs Niger Prediction and Betting Tips | September 5th 2025

Morocco host Niger at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Friday. The hosts have a 100% record in the qualifiers and are almost certain of finishing atop the Group E standings. Ménas have six points from four games and will look to at least secure a second-place finish and potentially qualify for the second round.

The Atlas Lions were last in action in friendlies against Tunisia and Benin in June and won both games. In their previous World Cup qualifiers, they met Tanzania and recorded a 2-0 home win in March. After a goalless first half, Nayef Aguerd gave them the lead in the 51st minute and Brahim Díaz doubled their lead from the penalty spot seven minutes later.

The visitors met Oman in a friendly in May and suffered a 4-1 loss. They have seen conclusive results in their four games in the qualifiers, recording two wins.

Morocco vs Niger Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off eight times in all competitions. All games have produced conclusive results, with the hosts having seven wins.

They met in the reverse fixture in March, and the Atlas Lions registered a 2-1 win.

Ménas have failed to score in three of their last four meetings against the hosts.

The visitors have seen conclusive results in their last seven games in all competitions, including friendlies, recording three wins.

The Atlas Lions are unbeaten at home in the World Cup qualifiers since 2015.

The hosts have the second-best goalscoring record in the CAF phase of the World Cup qualifiers, scoring 14 goals in five games.

Morocco vs Niger Prediction

The Atlas Lions are unbeaten in competitive games since January 2024. They have won their four games in 2025 thus far, keeping three consecutive clean sheets while also scoring two goals apiece in three games in that period.

Ménas have two wins in the ongoing World Cup qualifying campaign, though one of them was awarded against Congo in 2024, who refused to travel to DR Congo for that match. Notably, they have lost their last six meetings against the hosts.

Considering the Atlas Lions' current form and home record in World Cup qualifiers, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Morocco 3-0 Niger

Morocco vs Niger Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Morocco to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

