Morocco vs Peru Prediction and Betting Tips | March 28, 2023 

Morocco face Peru at the Metropolitano Stadium on Tuesday (March 28) in a friendly.

The Atlas Lions have made massive progress under Walid Regragui and were the surprise team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year, securing a historic fourth-placed finish. They beat Brazil 2-1 at the Grand Stade de Tanger on Saturday (March 25) in a friendly, thanks to goals from Sofiane Boufal and Abdelhamid Sabiri.

Peru, meanwhile, came close to securing a World Cup spot, making the AFC/CONMEBOL playoff final before losing on penalties to Australia. Their failure to secure World Cup football saw manager Ricardo Gareca resign from his post, with Juan Reynoso coming in as the new boss in August.

The South American side lost 2-0 to Germany in a friendly on Saturday and were fortunate not to have lost by a larger margin.

Morocco vs Peru Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark just the second meeting between the two teams.

The two sides faced off for the first time in the group stage of the 1970 FIFA World Cup, which La Blanquirroja won 3-0.

The Atlas Lions are without a clean sheet in four games across competitions.

Peru will meet against African opposition for the first time since facing Nigeria in a friendly in 2012.

La Blanquirroja's last away win came in January 2022, when they beat Colombia 1-0 in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers.

Morocco are now the highest-ranked African nation, sitting 11th in the FIFA rankings.

Morocco vs Peru Prediction

Morocco's latest result ended a run of back-to-back defeats. They're the stronger side ahead of Tuesday's game and will be hopeful of a result here.

Peru, meanwhile, saw their three-game winning streak come to an end last time and have struggled on the road recently, so they could lose this one.

Prediction: Morocco 2-0 Peru

Morocco vs Peru Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Morocco

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Nine of Peru's last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just three of Morocco's last 13 games.)

