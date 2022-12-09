Morocco vs Portugal Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th December 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is back in action with a round of quarterfinal matches this weekend as Morocco take on Fernando Santos' impressive Portugal side in a crucial knock-out tie at the Al Thumama Stadium on Saturday.

Morocco vs Portugal Preview

Morocco have been impressive at the FIFA World Cup and have managed to pull off one of the upsets of the tournament so far with a victory against Spain. The North African giants are in the form of their lives at the moment and could potentially make history this year.

Portugal have one of the best squads at the World Cup and have emerged as bonafide favorites this year. The Selecao thrashed Switzerland by a stunning 6-1 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Netherlands vs Argentina



Brazil vs Croatia



England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs France



Morocco vs Portugal



#Qatar2022 World Cup quarter-finalsNetherlandsvsArgentinaBrazilvsCroatiaEngland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vsFranceMoroccovsPortugal World Cup quarter-finals 🚨🏆▫️ Netherlands 🇳🇱 vs 🇦🇷 Argentina▫️ Brazil 🇧🇷 vs 🇭🇷 Croatia▫️ England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs 🇫🇷 France▫️ Morocco 🇲🇦 vs 🇵🇹 Portugal#Qatar2022

Morocco vs Portugal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Morocco and Portugal are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won one game apiece out of a total of two matches played between the two teams.

The two previous matches between the two teams have occurred at the FIFA World Cup, with their previous meeting taking place in a group fixture in 2018.

There have been a total of 11 knock-out fixtures between African and European nations at the FIFA World Cup, with European countries winning nine of these games.

Morocco could potentially become the first African nation to qualify for the semi-finals of a FIFA World Cup.

Portugal have won both of their quarterfinal matches at the World Cup so far, defeating DPR Korea in 1966 and England in 2006.

Morocco are currently on a five-match unbeaten streak at the FIFA World Cup - their longest such run in the competition.

Morocco vs Portugal Prediction

Portugal have brilliant players at their disposal and are in excellent form going into this game. Goncalo Ramos scored a stunning hat-trick against Switzerland and is set to lead the line in this fixture.

Morocco held their own admirably against Spain and will need a similar performance to stand a chance in this game. Portugal are the better team on paper, however, and hold the upper hand this weekend.

Prediction: Morocco 1-3 Portugal

Morocco vs Portugal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Portugal

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Portugal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Bruno Fernandes to score - Yes

Get Portugal vs Switzerland Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes