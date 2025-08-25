Morocco vs Senegal Prediction and Betting Tips | August 26th 2025   

Morocco will face off against Senegal at Mandela National Stadium in the African Nations Championship on Tuesday. This will be the second semi-final game of the tournament.

Morocco vs Senegal Preview

With all three host teams now out of the picture, we are expected to have a level playing field in terms of public support for the remaining teams. Morocco are credited with ousting one of the host nations, namely Tanzania. Oussama Lamlioui broke the deadlock after 65 minutes but they had to toil until full-time to safeguard their slim lead.

The Atlas Lions are patrons of the competition, with this edition their sixth appearance so far. They have won the title twice, in 2018 and 2020. Morocco won three times in the group stage to finish second in Group A with nine points. They remain one of the top favourites for this title, but surprises abound in this tournament.

Senegal encountered a slow start to the competition, raising concerns about their form and preparedness for the tournament. However, they seem to have gathered steam, with glory in their sights once again. Senegal knocked out host team Uganda 1-0 in the quarterfinals in front of thousands of home fans in Kampala.

Lions de la Téranga are in their fifth appearance and have won the title once. In fact, they are the defending champions, having clinched it in the previous edition (2022). Some pundits believe the eventual winner of this competition will emerge from this match, as both teams seem very determined to make a statement.

Morocco vs Senegal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both teams have met twice in this category, with Morocco prevailing in both games.

Morocco boast seven wins in their last eight matches in all competitions.

Morocco have scored nine goals and conceded three so far in this tournament.

Senegal have scored three goals and conceded two so far in this tournament.

Morocco have won four times and lost once in their last five matches while Senegal have won twice, drawn twice and lost once. Form Guide: Morocco – W-W-W-L-W, Senegal – W-D-D-W-L.

Morocco have the advantage of calling up players who ply their trade in a superior league, compared to the domestic leagues of several other participants.

Senegal have paraded a great defense thus far in this tournament, but we are unsure how it will handle Morocco’s pacy wingers.

Morocco are the favorites based on form.

Prediction Morocco 2-1 Senegal

Morocco vs Senegal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Morocco to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Morocco to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Senegal to score - Yes

