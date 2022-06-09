Morocco vs South Africa prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers

Morocco are back in action with another important qualifier this week as they take on South Africa in a bid to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove in this match.
South Africa have not been at their best in recent weeks and will need to take it up a notch this month. The away side suffered a 5-0 defeat against France in March this year and will need to bounce back this week.
Morocco, on the other hand, have impressive players in their ranks and will want to top their group. The hosts suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of the USA in their previous game and have a point to prove in this fixture.
Morocco vs South Africa Head-to-Head
Morroco have a slight edge over South Africa and have won three of the seven matches played between the two sides. South Africa have managed two victories against Morocco and will want to level the scales on Thursday.
The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2019 and ended in a 1-0 victory for Morocco. South Africa were poor on the day and have a point to prove this week.
Morocco form guide: L-W-D-L-W
South Africa form guide: L-D-L-W-W
Morocco vs South Africa Team News
Morocco
Morocco have a fully-fit squad at their disposal and will need to field a strong team this week. The hosts are unlikely to make drastic changes to their eleven for this game.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Unavailable: None
South Africa
Terrence Mashego is injured at the moment and has been released from the national team. South Africa have built an impressive league system and will need to make the most of their talent this year.
Injured: Terrence Mashego
Doubtful: None
Unavailable: None
Morocco vs South Africa Predicted XI
Morocco Predicted XI (5-3-2): Yassine Bounou; Adam Masina, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss, Ryan Mmaee, Achraf Hakimi; Azzedine Ounahi, Nordin Amrabat, Adel Taarabt; Ayoub El Kaabi, Youssef En-Nesyri
South Africa Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mark Williams; Innocent Maela, Nyiko Mobbie, Fagrie Lakay, Thibang Phete; Thapelo Morena, Yusuf Maart, Lebohang Maboe; Percy Tau, Keagan Dolly, Evidence Makgopa
Morocco vs South Africa Prediction
Morocco have excellent players at their disposal but are yet to meet expectations on the international stage. The likes of Achraf Hakimi and Youssef En-Nesyri can pack a punch on their day and will want to make their mark this week.
South Africa have also shown improvement in recent years but will need to play out of their skins on Thursday. Morocco are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Morocco 3-1 South Africa