Morocco vs Spain Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th December 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup returns to the fold with another crucial knock-out fixture this week as Morocco lock horns with Luis Enrique's Spain side in a round-of-16 clash at the Education City Stadium on Tuesday.

Morocco vs Spain Preview

Spain finished in second place in Group E after a shock defeat against Japan in their final group game. La Furia Roja have one of the best squads in the tournament and will be intent on progressing to the next round.

Morocco, on the other hand, have exceeded expectations so far at the World Cup and managed to top their group. The African outfit edged Canada to a 2-1 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Morocco vs Spain Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Spain have an excellent record against Morocco and have won two out of the three matches that have been played between the two teams, with the other match ending in a draw.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the group stages of the 2018 FIFA World Cup and ended in a 2-2 draw.

Spain have never lost an official fixture against Morocco, with their first two victories against the African side coming in World Cup qualifiers in 1961.

Spain were knocked out by Russia at this stage of the competition in 2018 and have not progressed to the quarterfinals since 2010, when they went on to win the World Cup.

Morocco are featuring in the round of 16 for only the second time in history - their previous appearance in 1986 ended in a 1-0 defeat against Germany.

Spain are set to face an African side in the knock-out stages of the FIFA World Cup for the first time - they are unbeaten in their five group games against teams from the continent.

Morocco vs Spain Prediction

Spain have a young squad at their disposal and have an excellent pool of talent to tap into ahead of this match. The Iberian giants are bonafide contenders to win the World Cup and will need their young guns to step up on the big stage.

Morocco stunned Belgium in the group stage and are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day. Spain are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Morocco 1-2 Spain

Morocco vs Spain Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Spain

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Spain to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alvaro Morata to score - Yes

