Morocco vs Tanzania Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25th 2025

Morocco will welcome Tanzania to Stade Municipal in the FIFA World Cup 2026 (CAF) qualifiers on Tuesday. The hosts have enjoyed a 100% record in the qualifiers thus far and are at the top of the Group E standings. Taifa Stars have won two of their three games.

The Atlas Lions extended their winning streak in all competitions to nine games last week, with a 2-1 away triumph over Niger. Substitute Ismael Saibari, assisted by Youssef En-Nesyri, leveled the score in the 59th minute and Bilal El Khannouss scored the match-winner in stoppage time.

FIFA suspended the Congolese Football Federation (FECOFOOT) last month, hence the visitors' scheduled meeting against Congo last week was canceled. They were last in action in January and suffered a 2-0 loss to Burkina Faso in a friendly.

Morocco vs Tanzania Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met six times in all competitions. All meetings have produced conclusive results, with the hosts leading 5-1.

Taifa Stars have won two of their three games in the ongoing qualifiers with both wins registered in their travels.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last 18 games in the World Cup qualifiers.

Tanzania are unbeaten in their last six away games in the World Cup qualifiers, recording three wins. They have scored one goal apiece in these games.

The Atlas Lions are on a four-game winning streak at home in competitive games, keeping two consecutive clean sheets.

The hosts have scored at least two goals in their last five meetings against Taifa Stars.

Only three teams - Egypt, Burkina Faso, and Côte d'Ivoire have scored more goals (13 apiece) in the CAF World Cup qualifiers than the hosts (12).

Morocco vs Tanzania Prediction

The Atlas Lions have been in great form recently and have won their last nine competitive games. They have scored at least four goals in six games in that period while keeping five clean sheets. They have a 100% home record in this fixture and are strong favorites.

Taifa Stars have won three of their last seven games in the World Cup qualifiers while also suffering three losses. Interestingly, all three wins were registered in away games and they have kept clean sheets in these wins.

The hosts have a 100% record in the qualifiers thus far, scoring 12 goals in four games, and should be able to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Morocco 3-1 Tanzania

Morocco vs Tanzania Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Morocco to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

