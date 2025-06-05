Morocco vs Tunisia Prediction and Betting Tips | June 6th 2025

Morocco will welcome Tunisia to the Fez Stadium in an international friendly on Friday. The hosts will play for the first time since March, while the Eagles of Carthage play their second friendly in the ongoing international break.

The Atlas Lions were last in action in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers in March and recorded wins over Niger and Tanzania. Goals from Ismael Saibari and Bilal El Khannouss helped them register a 2-1 comeback win over Niger. Nayef Aguerd and Brahim Díaz scored in quick succession in the second half against Tanzania to help them register a 2-0 home win four days later.

The visitors have a 100% record in 2025 thus far. They overcame Liberia and Malawi in March and continued that form with a 2-0 home win over Burkina Faso earlier this week. Edmond Tapsoba's own goal gave them the lead in the 60th minute, and Hazem Mastouri doubled their lead in stoppage time.

Morocco vs Tunisia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 50 times in all competitions, including exhibition games. They have contested these meetings closely, with 28 games ending in draws. The hosts have a 13-9 lead in wins.

They last met in an international friendly in 2018, and the Atlas Lions registered a 1-0 away win.

Tunisia have kept clean sheets in their three games in 2025 thus far.

Morocco are unbeaten in their last 12 games in all competitions, recording 11 wins.

The hosts have scored at least four goals in six of their last nine games in all competitions.

The visitors are unbeaten on their travels across all competitions since October 2023.

Four of the last eight meetings between them have ended in draws.

Morocco vs Tunisia Prediction

The Atlas Lions have scored two goals apiece in their two games in 2025 thus far and will look to continue that form here. They have enjoyed a prolific run recently and have scored 38 goals in their last 10 games in all competitions. Notably, they have won their last three meetings against the visitors, keeping two consecutive clean sheets.

The Eagles of Carthage have won four of their last five games in all competitions, scoring eight goals, and will look to continue that form here. Notably, they have registered just one win on Moroccan soil, with that triumph recorded in 1965.

This will be the first match at the newly refurbished Fez Stadium, and the Atlas Lions will have a solid home support here. With that in mind and considering their current goalscoring form, we back the hosts to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Morocco 2-1 Tunisia

Morocco vs Tunisia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Morocco to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

