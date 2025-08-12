Morocco vs Zambia Prediction and Betting Tips | August 14th 2025

Morocco will lock horns with Zambia at Nyayo National Stadium in the group stage of the African Nations Championship on Thursday. The Atlas Lions have a win and a loss from their two games, while Chipolopolo have lost their two games, and this is a must-win match for them.
The Atlas Lions got their campaign underway with a 2-0 win over Angola earlier this month. They failed to continue that form in their previous outing last week and suffered a 1-0 loss to Kenya. The 2020 winners are tied with DR Congo in the Group A table.
The Copper Bullets lost 2-0 to DR Congo in their campaign opener. They improved upon that performance and took the lead against Angola last week, but a late brace from Kaporal helped Angola register their first win of the campaign.
Morocco vs Zambia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have met 20 times in all competitions. The 2020 African Nations Championship winners have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 12 wins. Chipolopolo have six wins and two games have ended in draws.
- They have met just once in the African Nations Championship, and the Atlas Lions recorded a 3-1 win in the quarterfinals of the 2020 edition.
- Three of the last four meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.
- The Copper Bullets have failed to score in two of their last five games in the African Nations Championship. Notably, they have scored one goal apiece in the other three games.
- Chipolopolo have won just one of their eight meetings against the Atlas Lions in the 21st century, with that triumph registered in a friendly in 2019.
Morocco vs Zambia Prediction
The Atlas Lions suffered their first loss in the competition since the 2016 edition last week. They also failed to score for the first time in the competition after five games in that loss and will look to bounce back here.
The Copper Bullets have lost their two games in the competition thus far, extending their winless streak in 2025 to five games. They have conceded at least two goals in four games in that period.
The 2020 champions have a good recent record against Zambia, and considering the Copper Bullets' poor recent form, we back the Atlas Lions to register a comfortable win.
Prediction: Morocco 2-1 Zambia
Morocco vs Zambia Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Morocco to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes