Morocco vs Zambia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Morocco and Zambia return to action in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they go head-to-head at the Stade Adrar on Friday. Both sides met in Group F of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations back in January, with the Atlas Lions claiming a 1-0 victory.

Morocco were left spitting feathers last time out as they played out a somewhat disappointing goalless draw with Mauritania in a friendly at the Stade Adrar.

Prior to that, the Atlas Lions’ eight-match winless run came to an end on January 30, when they were beaten 2-0 by South Africa in the AFCON round of 16, before claiming a 1-0 win over Angola on March 22.

Morocco now turn their attention to the World Cup qualifiers, where they secured a 2-0 victory over Tanzania in their Group E opener on November 21.

Zambia, on the other hand, returned to winning ways on March 26 when they edged out Malawi 2-1 in a friendly at the Bingu National Stadium.

The Chipolopolo had failed to taste victory in their previous six matches, a run which saw them crash out of the 2023 AFCON in the group stages.

Zambia kicked off their quest for a place in the 2026 World Cup with a 4-2 victory over Congo on November 17, four days before crashing back down to earth in a 2-1 loss against Niger.

Morocco vs Zambia Head-To-Head

With 11 wins from the last 19 meetings between the sides, Morocco boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. Zambia have picked up six wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

Morocco Form Guide: D-W-L-W-D

Zambia Form Guide: W-L-L-D-D

Morocco vs Zambia Team News

Morocco

Morocco have named a star-studded 25-man list for their upcoming matches, with the likes of Achraf Hakimi, Hakim Ziyech and Manchester United man Sofyan Amrabat headlining the squad.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Zambia

The Chipolopolo will be without Lecce man Lameck Banda, who is currently recuperating from a knee injury. Fashion Sakala is currently unavailable.

Injured: Lameck Banda

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Fashion Sakala

Morocco vs Zambia Predicted XI

Morocco Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss, Mohamed Chibi; Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ounahi, Brahim Diaz; Youssef En-Nesyri, Hakim Ziyech, Ayoub El Kaabi

Zambia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Lawrence Mulenga; Tandi Mwape, Stoppila Sunzu, Luka Banda, Frankie Musonda; Emmanuel Banda, Kelvin Kapumbu, Kings Kangwa; Patson Daka, Edward Chilufya, Kenedy Mosunda.

Morocco vs Zambia Prediction

Morocco have named a strong squad for their two qualifying matches and head into the weekend as firm favourites. Morocco boast the firepower needed to get the job done and we fancy them to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Morocco 3-1 Zambia