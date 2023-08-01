Morocco Women vs Colombia Women Prediction and Betting Tips | August 3rd 2023

Morocco Women and Colombia Women will finalize their 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup group-stage campaign at HBF Park on Thursday.

Both sides are coming into the game on the back of victories.

Colombia started off their campaign with a routine 2-0 victory over Korea Republic and followed it up with a shocking 2-1 win over Germany. Teenage sensation Linda Caicedo was the star of the show as she recovered from a fainting scare two days earlier to break the deadlock with one of the goals of the tournament.

Alexandra Popp equalized for the Germans from the spot with just one minute left in regulation time. However, there was still enough time for Manuela Vargas to head home a corner in the seventh minute of injury time with virtually the last kick of the game.

Morocco made their tournament debut with a 6-0 bashing at the hands of Germany. They recovered to defeat Korea Republic 1-0 in their second game last week. Ibtissam Jraidi's sixth-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The win took the Lionesses of Atlas to third spot in Group H on three points. Colombia lead the way, having garnered maximum points from two games.

Morocco Women vs Colombia Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Colombia have won all three of their previous games against African opposition, while Morocco are facing South American opposition for the first time.

Morocco's last 10 games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Colombia are seeking to end the group stage with a 100% record for the first time in their history.

Morocco's victory over Colombia halted their six-game winless run (four losses).

Morocco Women vs Colombia Women Prediction

Colombia's victory over Germany all but guaranteed them a spot in the knockout rounds and they only need a point here to top the group.

Morocco bounced back from their disastrous start to the World Cup to give themselves a shot at progression from the group stage in their tournament debut.

The game could be a tight affair but we are backing Colombia to claim a narrow win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Morocco 0-1 Colombia

Morocco Women vs Colombia Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Colombia to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals